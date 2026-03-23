Thando Thabethe found herself at the centre of backlash after her alleged tweet from 10 years ago surfaced on social media

The media personality seemingly targeted Lasizwe, Nomzamo Mbatha and A-Reece in a spicy post, questioning their talent and looks

Her post was met with mixed reactions from the online community, with several users hysterical over Thando's savage post

Thando Thabethe's old X post resurfaced 10 years later. Images: Thando_Thabethe

Source: Twitter

Uh-oh! It appears that Thando Thabethe's old X (Twitter) posts have come to bite her after one of her tweets from 2016 made its way to people's timelines 10 years later.

Back when Twitter was fiercely savage, and celebrities felt comfortable sharing raw and often controversial opinions without the fear of being cancelled, the actress dropped a bomb online and left the timeline in absolute shambles.

On Sunday, 23 March 2026, a user with the handle TheFixer000 revisited the actress and radio personality's alleged tweet from 17 April 2016, sharing a screenshot where she seemingly targeted her peers in a scathing post.

At 10 in the evening, Thabethe chose violence and decided to tweet her thoughts about Lasizwe, Nomzamo Mbatha and A-Reece, before ending the spicy post with a cheeky "good night."

"﻿Lasizwe isn't funny, Nomzamo Mbatha can't act﻿, Areece looks like a lesbian that is in a very serious relationship. Goodnight."

Thando Thabethe said Lasizwe was not funny and claimed Nomzamo Mbatha couldn't act. Images: nomzamo_m/ Instagram, Thando_Thabethe/ Twitter, lasizwe/ Instagram

Source: UGC

While it's unclear what triggered the scathing post, it seems to suggest that there may have been some tension beneath the surface.

With the rise of AI-generated images on social media, it's unknown whether the tweet, which appears not to exist on her page, was merely the work of advanced digital manipulation or if it was, in fact, Thabethe expressing her feelings about her peers.

Either way, the online community wasted no time sharing its thoughts on the actress/ philanthropist's unfiltered opinion about three of the country's biggest entertainers.

See Thando Thabethe's post below.

Social media erupts over Thando Thabethe's post

Online users were hysterical over Thando Thabethe's spicy tweet. Read some of the comments below.

SimphiweSkhakh6 was confused:

"Why was my goat A-Reece catching smoke?"

HerbertHamilton said:

"The internet never forgets."

ptamadeunathi defended A-Reece:

"A-Reece was only 19 years old, getting dragged on Twitter for no reason. I can see why he doesn't mess with the industry."

m_kobene demanded:

"She must retweet it with her chest out and stick to her 2016 facts!!"

Missy_emporium wrote:

"Lol, I still remember this very well."

pietmashika joked:

"She just dropped a bomb and said goodnight."

Buntu_Bokweni recalled:

"When people were still free to say whatever they wanted to say."

Tremendous_Paix laughed:

"Cooking everyone and then going to sleep its crazy."

Meanwhile, others seemed to agree with her sentiments, suggesting that despite the harshness of the delivery, there was some truth to her critique of the industry's landscape at the time.

Cassper Nyovest's old flirty tweets resurface

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Cassper Nyovest's flirty posts to his wife, Pulane.

The rapper had fans and the online community in stitches with his unfiltered tweets, with many admiring the patience that ultimately helped him marry his long-time love.

Source: Briefly News