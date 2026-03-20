A steamy video of Makhadzi and her rumoured boyfriend, Blissbouy Owfive, surfaced, raising speculation about his age

According to online chatter, the Xitsonga musician may be significantly younger than his partner

Rumours surrounding their apparent romance gained traction as online users weighed in on the relationship dynamics and Blissbouy's age

Makhadzi's new relationship had social media talking. Images: makhadzisa.

Source: Instagram

Limpopo singer Makhadzi's love life is once again dominating social media discussions, and this time, it's her newfound romance that has fans and critics asking questions.

The Mjolo hitmaker is said to be dating Blissbouy Owfive, a Xitsonga musician with whom she has been spotted on several occasions.

Real name Suku Bilankulu, the Phugwani-born musician does not shy away from showcasing their love on social media, using every opportunity to flaunt the sweet moments he shares with his rumoured love, from dance videos to him accompanying Makhadzi to pick up her new car at the dealership.

However, it was a recent video of their private time that had social media talking.

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Taking to his Instagram page on 19 March 2026, the couple were captured in what appeared to be a kitchen, where Blissbouy can be seen lifting Makhadzi up and setting her on a counter before sharing a kiss.

Rumours of their romance began circulating in January, after their photo from Blissbouy's birthday photo dump surfaced online and sparked social media chatter about their apparent relationship.

While they've neither confirmed nor denied the rumours, social media is leaning towards the idea, convinced that Makhadzi has finally moved on from her on-again-off-again boyfriend Master KG.

Makhadzi's rumoured boyfriend, Blissbouy Owfive, is allegedly younger than her. Image: blissbouy_.

Source: Instagram

However, the new couple's alleged significant age gap has become the main attraction for Twitter detectives, who believe that Blissbouy is much younger than his partner.

Critics pointed to Blissbouy’s "Ma2K" branding, a reference to the generation born in the year 2000 and later, as evidence that the rising Xitsonga star is significantly younger than the 29-year-old "Queen of Limpopo."

Others cited Blissbouy's youthful appearance that he may be Makhadzi's "Ben 10." And as many fans and peers celebrate their newfound romance in the comment section, critics question their relationship altogether.

See Makhadzi and Blissbouy’s video below.

Mzansi weighs in on Makhadzi's new relationship

It wasn't long before online users picked the relationship apart, from claims that it's transactional to rumours that Makhadzi was much older than her partner.

Fragiie_Millz said:

"You can just see a relationship where the lady pays for everything."

DDT_PM threw shade:

"They're chowing the money from RAF."

Sickid_SA was not impressed:

"He’s being so performative."

Xikhong64597377 wrote:

"Makhadzi with her 2K, Blissbouy."

netshiongo speculated:

"He is always driving her cars."

NomsaSima posted:

"He is there for the RAF money, but that's none of our business."

Mel and Peet Viljoen remain behind bars

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Mel and Peet Viljoen allegedly failing to pay bail.

This comes after their controversial arrest in America following a month-long crime spree.

Source: Briefly News