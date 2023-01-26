Lerato Moloi has taken to her timeline to reflect on her journey since she accused Tall Azz Mo of forcing himself on her in 2014

The model's highly-publicised case was thrown out of court due to lack of evidence back in August 2022 after she made the accusations in 2020

Lerato, who has been keeping a low profile on social media, said her journey to rediscovering herself is nothing short of spectacular

Model Lerato Moloi is on a mission to rediscover herself after her case was thrown out of court due to lack of evidence.

Lerato Moloi has shared that she's on a journey to rediscover herself.

Source: Instagram

The model had accused Mzansi comedian Tall Azz Mo of forcing himself on her in 2014. The reality TV star was acquitted of all the charges in August 2022.

He has been using every platform to slam Lerato ever since he won the case. Taking to her Instagram to reefllect on her journey after the case ended, Lerato Moloi opened up about a new chapter in her life.

Lerato Moloi makes new positive memories

She penned a lenghty post in which she shared that she's making new positive memories "while staying in an unsafe environment". She further said that her journey to rediscovering herself is nothing short of spectacular, reports TshisaLIVE.

Check out the rest of her post below:

Tall Azz Mo speaks out after winning hi case

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reportd that Tall Azz Mo is being applauded for standing up for his rights. The reality TV star was disgraced when Lerato Moloi accused him of forcing himself on her, luckily, he won the case.

Since then, the media personality has been fighting for gents' rights in South Africa. The star, who is a married man with children, was heavily criticised when the allegations surfaced and many people watned to cancel him.

As a free man, Mome's husband has been very vocal about the protection of men. He took to his timeline to share that he'll never apologise for being a man in South Ah.

Tweeps, mostly men, praised him for not being apologetic about being a man in the country especially after the serious allegations nearly ruined his career.

