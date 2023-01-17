Tall Azz Mo has taken to his timeline to share that he'll never apologise for being a man in Mzansi and South African men are here for it

The comedian was disgraced when he was accused of forcing himself on a celeb woman but the court found him not guilty

The country's gents believe that some women are more toxic than men, which is why they agreed with the reality TV star's remarks

Tall Azz Mo is being praised for standing up for his rights. The comedian was disgraced when Lerato Moloi accused him of forcing himself on her, but the court proved otherwise.

Tall Azz Mo shared that he'll never apologise for being a man. Image: @tollassmothegamer

Source: Instagram

Ever since he won his case, the reality TV star has been advocating for men's rights in Mzansi. The star, who is married with kids, was bashed when the accusations surfaced on social media. He's now on a mission to help all local men who have been falsely accused of abuse. He captioned his Instagram post:

As a free man, he has been pouring out his feelings on his timeline. Tall Azz Mo took to Twitter to share that he'll never apologise for being a man in Mzansi.

Mzansi men applaud Tall Azz Mo

Social media users, mostly gents, took to his comment section and applauded him for not being apologetic about being a man in a country with hundreds of cases of violence against women. Many of them claimed women are as toxic as some men these days.

@laluh_Majola said:

"Thank you for being our voice, my brother. We are with you."

@man_jugz wrote:

"Wish we could all say that."

@Molepo15Molepo commented:

"Thanks, bafo. Never be apologetic not even once. Black women are our worst enemies, where possible, jidas, let's intermarry coloureds or Caucasian for peace of mind."

@Samuelmkp wrote:

"You must start a men's organisation where men's issues can be addressed, you already have a baseline."

@Mr_Dee100 said:

"Too many conversations about toxic masculinity and not enough about toxic femininity, which has become an even bigger issue in society than we realise."

@Samuelmkp wrote:

"A straight man, particularly, there is an attack against us."

@Sphume_Minnie added:

"Apologies are owed to you and may they come in abundance and may some of them be compensation."

Source: Briefly News