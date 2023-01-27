Dr Malinga was applauded for his amazing initiative just a few months after he nearly lost his home

The singer announced on his timeline that he was looking to fund five TVET college students from disadvantaged backgrounds

Social media users praised the star for openigng his heart and wallet despite also going through a lot in terms of his finances

Dr Malinga is being praised for giving back to the community. The singer trended last years when he asked Mznsi to help him ssettle his SARS debt.

Dr Malinga was applauded for fuding 5 students. Image: @drmalinga

Source: Instagram

People opened their hearts and wallets and the singer was able to save his home from being seized by the taxman. He's now doing the Lord's work after getting back on his feet.

Dr Malinga took to Facebook to announce that he was giving away five bursaries to students from disadvantaged backgrounds. ZAlebs reports that the star explained that he's not moied but is willing to assist needy students who want to further their studies.

Dr Malinga reportedly made it clear that for now, he's only able to assist TVET college students not university students.

Mzansi reacts to Dr Malinga's amazing initiative

Peeps took to his comment section and shared mixed views to his announcement. Many praised him for opening his wallets and helping the needy a few months after he received assistance.

Tumiso Makhubela wrote:

"Wow... You were broke last week and you're already offering bursaries.. you're a leader, my brother.. love you."

Mochabo Masikinya said:

"Why not give bursaries at proper establishments."

Bra Shimza Mathebela Tlou commented:

"Well done, Lingas! God bless you, bro."

Kamogelo Pelonolo Magabe wrote:

"Last year you went broke . Today you're giving away bursaries, haii this one is not make sure anyways, salute brother."

Fortune Robert Tshepo said:

"It's a registered college. It's just that it's a Private College not a Public College."

Charles Paya Spirit Filled added:

"Keep up the good work!"

