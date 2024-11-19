Da L.E.S recently posed for a cute picture with his adorable daughter following his stroke

The rapper was discharged from the hospital and is receiving care at home from his family

Mzansi sent well-wishes to L.E.S on his recovery journey, glad to see that he is doing well

Da L.E.S spent time with his daughter after his stroke. Images: 2freshLES

Source: Twitter

Da L.E.S appears to be doing well since returning from the hospital and is able to spend more time with his daughter.

Da L.E.S poses with his daughter

Just over two months since Da L.E.S was admitted to the hospital on his birthday following a stroke, he has been receiving all the love and attention from his loved ones as he recovers at home.

L.E.S got to hang out with his daughter, whose birthday he recently celebrated, and one of their photos is making the rounds online.

Twitter (X) user MDN News shared L.E.S' picture, all smiles while his little girl raised a peace sign.

His family released a statement to update fans and followers on the rapper's health, saying he was receiving care from his family and doing very well:

"He expresses deep gratitude for being alive, saying it's truly a miracle and thanks God for his strength. 'I owe it all to God,' he shares."

Mzansi shows love to Da L.E.S

Netizens are relieved that the north god is doing well and sent well-wishes:

Ihhashi_Turkei said:

"Speedy recovery to him."

SesiNono wrote:

"Wishing him a speedy recovery."

karabeast24 recalled the donation request:

"We should've donated for him."

pure_cindy sent well-wishes:

"Wishing him a speedy recovery."

HerdsThemi was stunned:

"But life, though."

restingbae threw shade at Da L.E.S:

"Speedy recovery, but stop that purple drink, my dawg. It will end you!"

sphiwek835 showed love to Da L.E.S:

"Get well, my G."

BeardedPriest1 posted:

"Wishing him a speedy recovery."

Da L.E.S' home reportedly up for sale

In more Da L.E.S updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to reports that the rapper's house was up for sale.

Mzansi suspected that the mounting medical bills were to blame and criticised the rapper and other celebs for not being responsible with their money.

