Umfundisi uNtshebe's loved ones are reportedly pleading with the public for help to bury him

The late comedian sadly passed away, and his family is struggling to secure the funds to give him a dignified send-off

Mzansi sent heartfelt condolences to the musician and reminisced on his impact on the entertainment industry

Umfundisi uNtshebe’s loved ones are pleading for help to bury him. Image: Know-A-Lot News

Source: Facebook

The family of late comedian/ musician, Umfundisi uNtshebe, is pleading with Mzansi for help to bury him.

Umfundisi uNtshebe's family asks for help

In the days following the tragic passing of Umfundisi uNtshebe, it is said that his family is struggling to secure the funds to bury him.

The late comedian and rapper, real name Philani Mandlenkosi Mabanga, sadly passed away in his sleep on Friday 13 September 2024. He had apparently been struggling to make ends meet and failing to secure deals before his death.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

According to ZiMoja, Mabanga's loved ones are asking for help with offering him a dignified funeral, from a casket to catering:

"Any donations are welcomed at this point; the family will appreciate the contribution."

Sadly, they are among many local families who have sought out financial assistance to help bury their loved ones.

Mzansi reacts to Umfundisi uNtshebe's death

Netizens were devastated by Umfundisi uNtshebe's passing and lamented the comedian's legacy:

Justin_Kers wrote:

"A legend, an icon, a pioneer. Fond memories only. His comedy was unlike anything, and there is unlikely to be anything like it."

Rascu_Mabuza said:

"Haibo, September is serious. RIP to one of the greatest creative artists in the world, the legendary Ntshebe."

Siya_Ndlumbini was shattered:

"Holy Oxygen. September came with a dark cloud. May his soul rest in peace."

cele_zandy posted:

"He was not recognised enough. What a legend. RIP, mfundisi wethu."

phephi_dlamini responded:

"He had us all in stitches! Holy Gun services were fresh and different. He will forever be remembered. May your soul rest in peace. Mfundisi omkhulu onomkhaba nentshebe."

Gcina Mkhize sends thank-you message

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Gcina Mkhize's thank-you message.

The actress expressed her gratitude to fellow South Africans who donated to help her and her family.

This was after she faced a cruel eviction after a man "illegally" bought her house and apparently bullied her and her daughters to move out.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News