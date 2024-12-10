Tyla's fans and haters are having a back-and-forth on who the singer drew inspiration from

While many have likened her to Beyoncé and, occasionally, Rihanna, Mzansi supporters claim her aesthetic was inspired by Lebo Mathosa

Another twar ensued between Americans and South Africans as they debated on who Tyla's true inspiration was

Fans argued about who inspired Tyla's aesthetic between Lebo Mathosa and Beyoncé. Images: Jo Hale/Getty Images, Instagram/ tyla, beyonce

Tyla has once again sparked a war between her South African and American fans, and it's getting messy.

Mzansi and America fight over Tyla

As Tyla continues to reach new heights as an internationally acclaimed musician, she still faces comparisons to other singers.

Having been compared to Nigerian singer, Ayra Starr, peeps are convinced that Tyla may be on the same level as another global megastar - Beyoncé.

Recently, the ladies were pinned against each other after Tyla's album sales surpassed Bey's, fueling some netizens' belief that the Water hitmaker was a bigger star.

Twitter (X) HeSpeaksFrench further claimed that Tyla's aesthetic, from the choreography to her outfits, was inspired by Beyonce's Dangerously in Love album.

However, a South African netizen, Paulinski15, poured water on the claims and alluded to the late Lebo Mathosa as Tyla's true inspiration.

The Boom Shaka member and pop diva was a trailblazer not only for her infectious tunes but also for her clothing, which bordered the lines of carefree and risqué, a style Tyla has now adopted:

What did peeps say about the Tyla comparisons?

South Africans defended Lebo and believe that she may have inspired Tyla's style:

_malise said:

"Americans are telling South Africans that a South African artist doesn’t know a South African legend. At this point, just say Tyla doesn’t know Mandela as well."

MhlongoVuyiswa posted:

"I blame her for always saying these Americans are her role models when we have our South African legends."

Meanwhile, others don't even believe that Tyla knew of Lebo Mathosa:

ThroBaKK_ argued:

"Tyla literally said her inspiration comes from Beyoncé, Rihanna, and Aaliyah."

thee__cancer said:

"Lmao, girl Tyla don’t even know this woman. We don’t even know her."

