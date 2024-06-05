Ayra Starr recently dethroned Tyla on Spotify and now has the most listeners on the platform

The Water hitmaker's attractive catalogue was overtaken by the Nigerian singer, who currently has the most monthly listeners in Africa

The war between Mzansi and Naija has ignited, with several fans defending their fave against the rival country

Ayra Starr dethroned Tyla with the most listeners on Spotify. Images: tyla, ayrastarr

Source: Instagram

Another South African and Nigerian war erupted after Spotify numbers revealed that Ayra Starr had surpassed Tyla with the most listeners, becoming the artist with the most listeners in the continent.

Tyla overtaken by Ayra Starr

Tyla has been overtaken by Ayra Starr on Spotify, who is now the most-listened-to African artist on the streaming platform.

This after the Nigerian singer released her sophomore album, The Year I Turned 21, which earned her millions of streams in just days of the release.

With over 31.2 million monthly listeners, Tyla previously held the title of the African with the most listeners. She also made waves on the platform after her debut album surpassed a billion streams.

She now takes second place after Ayra's impressive 31.4 million monthly listeners shot her to the number-one spot in Africa.

Twitter (X) user the49thstreet reported on the news:

Netizens react to Tyla and Ayra clash

A war erupted, and Ayra's fans from Nigeria gloated about her success:

Abbye_edi__ said:

"I remember when South Africans were celebrating when Tyla surpassed Burna Boy and Rema."

OlafusiBrieff praised Ayra:

"The real princess of Africa."

olaolushark wrote:

"She’s coming for everyone."

Meanwhile, some netizens called the debate off, saying there was no need to pit the ladies against each other:

MsBeldinah said:

"This sick obsession with comparing needs to stop!"

ayoisstillhere wrote:

"Do not pit my wives against one another!"

BriskaLauren called Naija out:

"Nigerians' obsession with creating beef between Ayra and Tyla is so weird. They are both big in their own right."

Tyla makes a killing with Jump music video

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared an update on the success of Tyla's music video for Jump, which features Gunna and Skillibeng.

The visuals hit over six million views on YouTube in just nine days, and South African fans raved over the singer's love for her country.

