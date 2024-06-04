Singer Tyla is ecstatic after her debut self-titled album, Tyla , reached a billion streams on Spotify

The most successful song on the album is Water as it has been streamed more than 600 million times

Fans are ecstatic over this massive achievement, and many are lauding the singer, saying she deserves this

South African singer Tyla is still reaching the heights that remain just a pipe dream to some other artists. The singer's debut album has amassed some pretty impressive numbers on the popular streaming platform Spotify.

Tyla’s self-titled album ‘Tyla’ has achieved a billion streams mark. Image: @tyla

Singer Tyla's album achieves massive milestone Spotify

Mzansi's rising star, Tyla, is delighted that her debut self-titled album, Tyla, produces big numbers. The album has hit and surpassed the one billion mark on Spotify.

According to @chartdata, the album reached this milestone at the beginning of June.

"Tyla's 'Tyla' has now surpassed 1 billion streams on Spotify."

Tyla reposted the post and acknowledged the report.

Water remains Tyla's most successful song

The numbers do not lie, and the most successful song on the album is Water. It has been streamed more than 600 million times on the platform.

Another big single to look out for is Jump, featuring US rapper Gunna and Skillibeng. The music video for the song was shot in Mzansi, and it has already hit over six million views in just nine days.

Mzansi lauds Tyla

Fans, collectively known as the Tygers, are delighted for the singer over this massive achievement. Reacting to the news, many are lauding the singer on her well-deserved wins.

@arianaunext said:

"So deserved! I wish people paid more attention to some of the other songs on the album, like ART & Priorities!"

@Likegrahabuck exclaimed:

"ALREADY? OH TYLA!"

@bluemax_x joked:

"999 million being from Water."

@sexyyredsection lauded:

"Literally one of the best this year idc idc idc."

Tyla bags multiple BET nominations

In a previous report from Briefly News, fans were excited after Tyla bagged four nominations at the BET Awards.

The announcement sparked mixed reactions from netizens who thought the nods were well deserved. However, some continue to label Tyla as an industry plant.

