South African Amapiano star Focalistic was seen with internationally acclaimed rapper Rick Ross in a viral picture

The picture shared on social media showed the two stars together in Atlanta, Georgia

Social media reactions were mixed, with some fans urging a collaboration between Focalistic and Rick Ross, while others made humorous comments

South African musician Focalistic is rubbing shoulders with internationally acclaimed rapper Rick Ross in the United States of America. A picture of the two stars together has gone viral on social media.

Focalistic was chilling with Rick Ross in the US.

Focalistic links up with Rick Ross

Focalistic is at the helm of his career, and we love it for him. The Amapiano star, who has been topping charts and having successful shows in and around Mzansi, is currently living it up in the US.

A picture of the Pele Pele hitmaker chilling with Rick Ross was recently shared on the microblogging site X, formerly known as Twitter, by the popular entertainment page MDN News. The now-viral post's caption read:

"Focalistic links up with Rick Ross in Atlanta, Georgia, USA.. "

Focalistic and Rick Ross' picture receives mixed reactions

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the trending picture of the two stars. Many said Foca should collaborate with Rick Ross on a song, while others made hilarious jokes.

@unwindwithOkuhl said:

"He must remember that focalistic is straight so no Diddy, please."

@ChrisEcxel102 wrote:

"We all know how it's gonna end..before the big bag is secured."

@mtswenithokozan added:

"This post just makes me respect Qwesta more. Give that guy his bells."

@ThabisoMalatj27 commented:

"That's Rozay's 109-room mansion."

Nadia Nakai goes live with Rick Ross, discusses possible collaborations

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Nadia Nakai recently flew the Mzansi flag high when she had a chat with the one and only Rick Ross. The stars had an interesting conversation, and they even hinted at a collaboration coming soon.

Bragga is going international and we love it for her. The rapper recently had a talk with award-winning American rapper Rick Ross and fans loved the conversation.

