Focalistic Meets Top Rapper Rick Ross in Atlanta, Mzansi Happy for Him: “We Want a Collaboration”
- South African Amapiano star Focalistic was seen with internationally acclaimed rapper Rick Ross in a viral picture
- The picture shared on social media showed the two stars together in Atlanta, Georgia
- Social media reactions were mixed, with some fans urging a collaboration between Focalistic and Rick Ross, while others made humorous comments
South African musician Focalistic is rubbing shoulders with internationally acclaimed rapper Rick Ross in the United States of America. A picture of the two stars together has gone viral on social media.
Focalistic links up with Rick Ross
Focalistic is at the helm of his career, and we love it for him. The Amapiano star, who has been topping charts and having successful shows in and around Mzansi, is currently living it up in the US.
A picture of the Pele Pele hitmaker chilling with Rick Ross was recently shared on the microblogging site X, formerly known as Twitter, by the popular entertainment page MDN News. The now-viral post's caption read:
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
"Focalistic links up with Rick Ross in Atlanta, Georgia, USA.. "
Focalistic and Rick Ross' picture receives mixed reactions
Social media users shared mixed reactions to the trending picture of the two stars. Many said Foca should collaborate with Rick Ross on a song, while others made hilarious jokes.
@unwindwithOkuhl said:
"He must remember that focalistic is straight so no Diddy, please."
@ChrisEcxel102 wrote:
"We all know how it's gonna end..before the big bag is secured."
@mtswenithokozan added:
"This post just makes me respect Qwesta more. Give that guy his bells."
@ThabisoMalatj27 commented:
"That's Rozay's 109-room mansion."
Nadia Nakai goes live with Rick Ross, discusses possible collaborations
In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Nadia Nakai recently flew the Mzansi flag high when she had a chat with the one and only Rick Ross. The stars had an interesting conversation, and they even hinted at a collaboration coming soon.
Bragga is going international and we love it for her. The rapper recently had a talk with award-winning American rapper Rick Ross and fans loved the conversation.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Privie Kandi (Entertainment Editor) Privilege Kandi is an entertainment news editor (joined Briefly in 2022). A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from the Christian College of Southern Africa (2016), she has been in the arts and entertainment industry for six years. Privie has worked for the Zimbabwe International Film and Festival Trust as a communications officer and a writer and TV producer for lifestyle and entertainment channel CME TV. She passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. You can reach her at privie.kandi@briefly.co.za.