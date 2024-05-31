South African media personality Boity Thulo is in the US for The Lion King 's 30th anniversary, invited by Lebo M

Boity shared a video reacting to a driverless car, saying she would cancel the Uber if it picked her up

She thanked Lebo M for the invite, calling the experience a dream come true and praising his contribution to the show

Boity Thulo is still in the United States of America, where she was invited by Lebo M to attend The Lion King's 30th anniversary. The star has been keeping her fans and followers updated on her trip, including the new things she has encountered.

Boity Thulo shared a video reacting to a driverless car. Image: @boity

Source: Instagram

Boity Thulo reacts to driverless vehicle in the US

Award-winning South African rapper and businesswoman Boity Thulo is still enjoying her time in America. From meeting top stars like Kim Kardashian to having yummy lunches in stunning restaurants, this trip has been memorable for the rapper.

Boity has been keeping Mzansi updated on what she has been doing in the States, and fans are glued to their phones for the content. According to Fakaza News, the rapper recently shared a video reacting to a driverless car. She even noted that she would not get into the car if it arrived to pick her up. She wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"If this came to pick me up, I’m cancelling the Uber. Never nkosi."

Boity thanks Lebo M for taking her to The Lion King show

In another post, the rapper expressed her heartfelt gratitude to Lebo M for inviting her to the historic The Lion King's 30th anniversary. The star said it was a dream come true for her.

She also gave Lebo M his flowers for his contribution to the show.

Boity Thulo finally responds to news about her failed businesses

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Boity Thulo was the talk of the town after pictures of her perfume Pink Sapphire going from R595 to R60 in a popular retail shop went viral on social media. The star addressed the issue and confirmed that her perfume was being discontinued.

South African rapper Boity Thulo has broken her silence after the news of the markdown on her perfume trended. The star seemed to confirm that the business had failed and was being shut down permanently.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News