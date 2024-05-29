Talented singer Lady Du gave praise to the leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), Julius Malema

The Amapiano star wished Julius Malema in anticipation of the general elections on Wednesday, 29 May 2024

The star shared a video from one of her performances at an EFF rally, dancing with Julius Malema and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi

Lady Du dedicated an Instagram post to the leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), Julius Malema. The star wished the politician well as the country heads to the polls to cast their votes on Wednesday, 29 May 2024.

Lady Du pens note to Malema

Talented Amapiano star Lady Du praised Julius Malema and noted how he possesses excellent leadership skills. The star shared that she got to know Malema even more and was impressed by his kind nature.

Lady Du posted a video from a performance at an EFF rally, dancing with Julius Malema, EFF Commissar Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and her backup dancers.

"Here is to the dopest human being I have ever met. I am writing this message to wish you well for tomorrow. May the Good Lord bless your path, and may he do right by you."

Lady Du campaigns with the EFF

Lady Du has been touring with the EFF since the start of their election campaign. She travelled with them from Orlando Stadium in Soweto to the Free State, Orange Farm and many other locations.

"I wish people got the chance to see this side of you that I saw when I was touring with the EFF. I saw the way you treat people...how you respect everyone, including the youth, and how you greet us like we are people working in big companies."

She praised Malema for the work he has been doing as a leader. She thanked him for not giving up on the country and respecting other people. She also encouraged voters to take back their power and vote.

"To everyone voting!!! Don’t blame the government. You are the government now!"

Source: Briefly News