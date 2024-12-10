The South African Grammy Award winner Tyla has done it again as she reached another career milestone

It was recently announced that the 22-year-old pop amapiano singer's album was certified gold in the US

Many netizens on social media flooded the comment section with their reactions to the news

Tyla's album is certified gold in the US. Image: @tyla

The South African Grammy Award winner Tyla never fails to make her country proud as she reaches another milestone.

Tyla's album certified gold in the US

After beating the greatest pop singer of the century, Beyoncé, the 22-year-old Grammy Award winner Tyla, continued to climb the success ladder even higher.

Recently, it was reported that the Water hitmaker's album, TYLA, has been certified gold in the US. This came after reports that the album became the most-streamed album by a Black female artist released this year on Spotify.

@PopCrave reported:

"‘TYLA’ by Tyla has been certified Gold in the US."

See the post below:

Netizens react to Tyla's milestone

Shortly after the news about Tyla's album being certified gold in the US flooded social media, many netizens shared their reactions to it in the comment section. Here's what they had to say:

@DrMaddyyy said:

"She is just smooth and hot."

@RaisingWiser commented:

"Gold looks good on Tyla."

@all0fnature responded:

"Well deserved Tyla."

@Songoku3311 commented:

"She’s a certified dime that’s what she is."

@RaisingWiser mentioned:

"She’s on her way to platinum next."

@_kendrick__ responded:

"See when the Americans are fighting against you but you just keep on winning."

@push2star said:

"The first African female album to be certified. The fastest African project to be certified."

