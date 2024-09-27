It appears that South Africans are growing tired of Uncle Waffles and her performances

This after a video of the internationally acclaimed DJ's set made its way to the socials and left netizens scratching their heads

Mzansi questioned Waffles' bold outfit choices at shows, while others criticised her rise to stardom

Peeps threw shade at Uncle Waffles' performance outfit in London. Images: unclewaffles_.

Source: Instagram

A video of Uncle Waffles performing in London resurfaced and left netizens scratching their heads.

Uncle Waffles performs in London

Our girl, Uncle Waffles, has been blazing the trails internationally with her infectious tunes and cool dance moves, and fans can't get enough of her.

In a recent show where she performed at the Wireless Festival in London, the Tanzania hitmaker shared videos rocking a massive crowd of fans with an impressive Amapiano set.

Of course, she didn't shy away from the dance floor and had all eyes on her and her dancers draped in school uniform-inspired outfits:

Mzansi reacts to Uncle Waffles' performance

It appears that not everyone took a liking to Waffles' show this time around, as netizens continue to question the DJ's talent:

XhosAnela said:

"Men rule the world because why are women sexualising themselves to remain relevant in these streets? It's a man's world."

eemz_em threw shade:

"Props to Zinhle and Cndo, who became the first prominent female DJs in this country without forcing the audience to see their underwear."

_Lehlo wrote:

"There's no reason for her to DJ dressed like this."

MalumeRichie said:

"How this person is still relevant, I don’t know."

Martin29161958 was confused:

"Kanti, can’t you be a DJ without being naked? Or is it that the sound is not heard correctly when you are fully clothed?"

Amaze_M dragged Waffles:

"This girl is only famous because of the G-string and continued nakedness. Her talent is equal to that of Cyan."

Uncle Waffles makes history in Brooklyn

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Uncle Waffles making history with her concert at the Brooklyn Mirage.

This would be her debut show as well as the first time an Amapiano act headlined the famous venue.

Source: Briefly News