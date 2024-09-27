South Africans Grow Bored of Uncle Waffles: “How This Person Is Still Relevant I Don’t Know”
- It appears that South Africans are growing tired of Uncle Waffles and her performances
- This after a video of the internationally acclaimed DJ's set made its way to the socials and left netizens scratching their heads
- Mzansi questioned Waffles' bold outfit choices at shows, while others criticised her rise to stardom
A video of Uncle Waffles performing in London resurfaced and left netizens scratching their heads.
Uncle Waffles performs in London
Our girl, Uncle Waffles, has been blazing the trails internationally with her infectious tunes and cool dance moves, and fans can't get enough of her.
In a recent show where she performed at the Wireless Festival in London, the Tanzania hitmaker shared videos rocking a massive crowd of fans with an impressive Amapiano set.
Of course, she didn't shy away from the dance floor and had all eyes on her and her dancers draped in school uniform-inspired outfits:
Mzansi reacts to Uncle Waffles' performance
It appears that not everyone took a liking to Waffles' show this time around, as netizens continue to question the DJ's talent:
XhosAnela said:
"Men rule the world because why are women sexualising themselves to remain relevant in these streets? It's a man's world."
eemz_em threw shade:
"Props to Zinhle and Cndo, who became the first prominent female DJs in this country without forcing the audience to see their underwear."
_Lehlo wrote:
"There's no reason for her to DJ dressed like this."
MalumeRichie said:
"How this person is still relevant, I don’t know."
Martin29161958 was confused:
"Kanti, can’t you be a DJ without being naked? Or is it that the sound is not heard correctly when you are fully clothed?"
Amaze_M dragged Waffles:
"This girl is only famous because of the G-string and continued nakedness. Her talent is equal to that of Cyan."
