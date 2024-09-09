Uncle Waffles Announces the Remix of Her Hit Song ‘Tanzania’: “Better Late Than Never”
- Amapiano star Uncle Waffles recently shared some great news with her fans and followers on social media
- The 24-year-old Swaziland-born star announced the remix of her hit song Tanzania on her Instagram page
- For the remix of her hit song, Uncle Waffles collaborated with an international artist, Tony Durado
The Amapiano DJ and record producer Uncle Waffles shared some exciting news with her fans and followers on social media earlier on.
Uncle Waffles announces the remix of her hit song Tanzania
Social media has been buzzing shortly after the 24-year-old Amapiano female DJ and record producer, Uncle Waffles, announced on social m media.
The Wadibusa hitmaker shared the release of her new song on her social media page. Uncle Waffles announced that the remix of her hit song Tanzania is out and available on all digital streaming platforms (DSP).
The star, whose real name is Lungelihle Zwane, collaborated with Tony Durado, an international artist, on this Rampa remix.
The amapiano princess posted the cover of the song on her Instagram page and captioned it:
"Tanzania Remix, better late than never."
See the post below:
Netizens react to the remix of Tanzania
Many netizens flooded the comment section with reactions to Uncle Waffles dropping the remix of Tanzania:
1lovemiami_ wrote:
"I love this song! Finally."
_.dfw_.l.u.m.a.r said:
"Love me a waffle."
berkan_350 commented:
"Endlich!! But never late is better."
nab.wav responded:
"Always a vibe."
ashlee_mnd.again replied:
"@unclewaffles_ playing with the Europeans now."
siyaa_n75 mentioned:
"You are doing your thing."
