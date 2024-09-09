Amapiano star Uncle Waffles recently shared some great news with her fans and followers on social media

The 24-year-old Swaziland-born star announced the remix of her hit song Tanzania on her Instagram page

For the remix of her hit song, Uncle Waffles collaborated with an international artist, Tony Durado

The Amapiano DJ and record producer Uncle Waffles shared some exciting news with her fans and followers on social media earlier on.

Uncle Waffles announces the remix of her hit song Tanzania

Social media has been buzzing shortly after the 24-year-old Amapiano female DJ and record producer, Uncle Waffles, announced on social m media.

The Wadibusa hitmaker shared the release of her new song on her social media page. Uncle Waffles announced that the remix of her hit song Tanzania is out and available on all digital streaming platforms (DSP).

The star, whose real name is Lungelihle Zwane, collaborated with Tony Durado, an international artist, on this Rampa remix.

The amapiano princess posted the cover of the song on her Instagram page and captioned it:

"Tanzania Remix, better late than never."

See the post below:

Netizens react to the remix of Tanzania

Many netizens flooded the comment section with reactions to Uncle Waffles dropping the remix of Tanzania:

1lovemiami_ wrote:

"I love this song! Finally."

_.dfw_.l.u.m.a.r said:

"Love me a waffle."

berkan_350 commented:

"Endlich!! But never late is better."

nab.wav responded:

"Always a vibe."

ashlee_mnd.again replied:

"@unclewaffles_ playing with the Europeans now."

siyaa_n75 mentioned:

"You are doing your thing."

Somizi shares thoughts on Uncle Waffles

In a previous report, Briefly News wrote that media personality Somizi Mhlongo shared his thoughts on Uncle Waffles after meeting the star for the first time.

The media personality revealed that he first met Uncle Waffles in person at a gig they were both booked at over the past weekend. He detailed how he observed her do her thing and was more than impressed with her work ethic.

