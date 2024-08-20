Uncle Waffles recently made history following her show at the Brooklyn Mirage

The Amapiano sensation was pleased to be the first black woman and Amapiano act to headline the famous venue

Fans celebrated Waffles' achievements and sang her praises for taking Amapiano to the world

Uncle Waffles couldn't hold back her excitement after making history with her show in New York.

How did Uncle Waffles make history?

Having recently kicked off her world tour, which saw her travel across Europe and North America, making fans dance to her electrifying tunes, Uncle Waffles has officially set the standard, taking Amapiano to the world stage.

But it was the final leg of her North American tour that saw her make history at New York's Brooklyn Mirage.

The show, which was co-headlined by Oscar Mbo and 2wobunnies, not only saw the first Amapiano showcase at the famous venue but also made Waffles the first black female headliner.

Before her, the Brooklyn Mirage was Black Coffee's chosen venue for an afterparty after making history as the first South African to headline Madison Square Garden.

Taking to her Instagram page, Waffles was chuffed by the news and thanked the organisers, team and fans for seeing her through, saying there was more to come:

"Thank you, New York, for helping me create history despite the weather. I can’t express how grateful I am."

Fans show love to Uncle Waffles

Netizens sang Waffles' praises and congratulated her on making history:

AsiNxiwa said:

"I am so proud of you, Uncle Waffles!"

South African media personality, Ayanda Thabethe, said:

"You’re a city on a hill that cannot be dimmed."

desiree_rsa showed love to Waffles:

"My queen, you did that. I’m literally crying!"

andrepower wrote:

"What a night!! You shut it down! So honoured to be part of it!"

allisynergy posted:

"An honour to witness history like this in the making. AMAPIANO TO THE WORLD!! We love you, Waffles, thank you for treating us so good."

Uncle Waffles rocks London performance

In more Uncle Waffles updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the Amapiano sensation's electrifying performance in London.

Fans couldn't get enough of Waffles' cool tunes and dance moves, convinced that there was nothing she couldn't do.

