Award-winning DJ and music producer DJ Zinhle has shared some exciting news about her upcoming release

The number one female DJ in Africa has worked with some talented people on the song, including her husband, Murdah Bongz

On her Instagram page, she shared the cover art and also mentioned that it's a love song and will be released before Valentine’s Day

DJ Zinhle worked with her husband and some talented vocalists on her upcoming single, 'Wena.' Image: @djzinhle

Fans of the number one female DJ in Africa will be treated to a love song. Lovebirds will be bumping to the song Wena on Valentine’s Day and DJ Zinhle promises it will be a banger.

DJ Zinhle to release new single, Wena

Multiple award-winning DJ and music producer DJ Zinhle has announced that she has a new song on the way. The star worked with some talented people on the song, including her husband, Murdah Bongz, who has rebranded to Mörda, and TikTok sensation Khanyisa Jaceni, Jess, Tycoon, Basetsana and Sly.

She shared the cover art on her Instagram page and mentioned that it's a love song and will be released before Valentine’s Day.

"Who will you be dedicating this song to? Hey Lovers, it’s just a few days before Valentine’s Day & we have a treat for you! We are dropping WENA this Friday.. So excited for this project, so many talented people came together to create this BANGER!!! Drop a ❤️ if you’re looking forward to WENA!"

Listen to the preview below:

Fans are amped for the song

Per DJ Zinhle’s instructions, fans dropped hearts under her post and expressed their excitement.

tapiwa_tv:

"Even for the future songs."

lethabolejoy

"Congratulations, my love. I can’t wait."

ciciworldwide:

"Another one."

ntomboxolodeleki77

"One thing about you, my lady..."

DJ Zinhle celebrates 20 years in the game

In a previous report from Briefly News, DJ Zinhle celebrated 20 years in the industry on 25 January.

DJ Zinhle has been a successful DJ for 20 years, even getting recognised as the best in Africa. Zinhle first broke out in 2004 and a few scandals have tainted her career, but things have been on an upward trajectory.

Zinhle has many hits, from the classic My Name Is to Umlilo and her current smash hit song featuring CiCi, Thula. Taking to X, DJ Zinhle said: “20 years of DJ Zinhle. That’s crazy!!!”

