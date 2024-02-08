Lady Zamar's highly anticipated album Rainbow is set to drop on 19 April 2024, as she shared the tracklist and release date on Instagram

The singer, known for her controversies with Sjava, is focusing on her craft and encouraged fans to listen to her album

Social media users are eagerly awaiting the album's release, expressing excitement and birthday wishes for the upcoming drop

Lady Zamar's fans are in for a treat as the star is getting ready to drop her highly anticipated body of work, Rainbow. The star shared more details about her project on social media.

Lady Zamar posted the tracklist for her new album 'Rainbow'. Image: @lady_zamar

Source: Instagram

Lady Zamar shares album update

Controversial South African singer Lady Zamar is finally giving her fans what they were waiting for. The singer who has been through a lot in the past few years because of her case against fellow singer Sjava is finally focusing on her craft.

Taking to her Instagram page recently, Lady Zamar shared more details about her upcoming project, Rainbow. She shared the tracklist and release date. The singer also urged fans to listen to her album. She wrote:

"Check out the Tracklist for Rainbow dropping on the 19 April 2024 This is def a project that you should listen to in order the day it drops."

Mzansi can't wait for Lady Zamar's album

Social media users are counting down the days to Rainbow's release. many noted that they will be listening to their favourite star's project.

@dj_foxyaza said:

"Day after my birthday "

@generaltheafrikanlion added:

"Congrats and wishing you all the best seen Ms. Banda #WCW"

@luckyjonatan67 wrote:

"Siyabonga sesi for good music❤️❤️"

@swippe.cl added:

" Love your music Sister @lady_zamar keep up the good work "

@lonastokwe commented:

"Can't wait momma "

@redman_matshaba wrote:

"I’ll take this as my birthday gift from you to me because my birthday is on the 22nd of April."

