DJ Zinhle can't get over her husband, Murdah Bongz' SAMA award wins

The mother of two gushed over her hubby in a sweet Instagram post congratulating him on the awards

Mzansi joined in and congratulated Murdah on his two SAMAs

DJ Zinhle showed off her SAMA award-winning husband, Murdah Bongz in a sweet post. Images: djzinhle

Source: Instagram

DJ Zinhle can't stop but celebrate her man. The DJ is fawning over Murdah Bongz after the ASANTE hitmaker scooped two SAMA awards for Best Dance Album and Remix of the Year. Fans gushed over Zinhle's sweet post to her hubby and congratulated Murdah on his big wins.

DJ Zinhle pens sweet message to Murdah Bongz

One thing about the Mahosanas, they will write the sweetest posts to one another. DJ Zinhle kept the same energy following her hubby, Murdah Bongz' SAMA wins and celebrated him in a sweet Instagram post.

Murdah received three SAMA nominations, for Best Collaboration, Best Dance Album and Remix of the Year. He walked away with the latter awards for ASANTE and Yallunder:

"I Love Celebrating You, I Love You! Congratulations."

Mzansi shows love to Murdah

Fans flooded DJ Zinhle's comments with praise for Murdah Bongz on his SAMA wins:

murdahbongz responded:

"I love you too."

djhappygalsa said:

"Ahhhh, congratulations Morda!"

ladydkhoza wrote:

"Congratulations Morda!"

nonibu praised Murdah:

"Well deserved, both Asante albums are smashing hits!"

muvhumbi_mulaudzi gushed over Zinhle:

"The way she supports her husband and celebrates him! Love to see it!"

amasibeko78 said:

"The fruits of TRUSTING THE PROCESS."

andie_mcasa posted:

"Talk about God’s perfect timing."

hypemanorg praised Murdah:

"Well deserved! That album is top tier!"

bbmzangwe pointed out:

"Mos November has clearly favoured your household mam. Coming with so many congratulations. Happy for you both!"

Murdah Bongz celebrates DJ Zinhle

In a recent report, Briefly News covered online reactions to Murdah Bongz gushing over DJ Zinhle after her huge Remy Martin partnership.

The ladies couldn't get enough of Murdah's sweet words where he referred to Zinhle as "my wife" - the girlies were weak in the knees:

boohleomoohle_official said:

"That 'my wife' slaps differently!"

Previously, Murdah bragged about being lucky to have DJ Zinhle as his wife.

Source: Briefly News