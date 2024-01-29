DJ Zinhle celebrated her mother's birthday, sharing a touching photo on Instagram with a sweet message

Social media users joined in celebrating DJ Zinhle's mom, some noting the coincidence of sharing a birthday with the late rapper AKA

The post garnered warm wishes and reminiscences from fans and friends alike

It was an emotional weekend for DJ Zinhle and her family as it was the late rapper AKA's birthday. The award-winning DJ and businesswoman also revealed that it was her mother's birthday.

DJ Zinhle revealed that her mother shared the same birthday with AKA. Image: @djzinhle and @akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

DJ Zinhle celebrates mom's birthday with sweet message

Popular South African music producer and reality TV star DJ Zinhle has taken to her page to celebrate the most important person in her life.

Taking to her Instagram page, The DJ Zinhle: Uncensored star posted a heartwarming picture of her mother holding baby Asante and wished her well as she celebrated another trip around the sun. She wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

"Happy birthday to my amazing mom ❤️ Happy birthday sis’ Jabu. I love you so much!!!"

Mzansi celebrates DJ Zinhle's mom's birthday

Social media users could not miss the opportunity to celebrate their favourite celebrity's mom's special day. Some were shocked that she shares the same birthday with the late award-winning rapper Kiernan "AKA" Forbes.

@tonydforbes wrote:

"Happy birthday aunty, God bless you, thank you for having been there for us as Forbes family ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

@cookingwithzanele added:

"My fellow Capricorn. Khula tozana"

@patience.ra asked:

"Did your Mother share a birthday with AKA?"

@jus.dlamini wrote:

"My dad never stops telling us that your dad taught him eskolen. ❤️Happy birthday to your mom."

@n0mbuso_d commented:

"Everything I see uMah I just of her saying uMfana wesigqoko Happy birthday to her bantu ikhule intombi endala."

@dumdiesel said:

"Why did I think it’s Ma Lilian Dube! Happy birthday to your mom "

L-Tido visits AKA’s grave and pours Vodka on it

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that it has been almost a year since the legendary and award-winning rapper AKA was killed during a shoot-out outside a Durban restaurant, and one of his closest friends, L-Tido, visited his grave recently.

The Steve Kekana hitmaker became the talk of the town recently on social media. This is after the star went to visit AKA's grave on the slain rapper's heavenly birthday on Sunday, 28 January 2024.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News