The Little Couple divorce rumours: Bill and Jen's 17-year history explained

The Little Couple divorce rumours are not true because Dr Jen Arnold and Bill Klein are still going strong in 2026 after over 17 years of marriage. The reality TV stars and their two kids reside in Boston, Massachusetts. Ben wrote in a September 2024 Instagram post:

Me and Jenny goes together like peas and carrots.

Dr Jen Arnold and Bill Klein in Miami, Florida, in May 2023. Photo: @jenarnoldmd (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Key takeaways

Bill and Jen documented their married life and the challenges of living with skeletal dysplasia in 14 seasons of the TLC reality series The Little Couple (2009-2019).

(2009-2019). Dr Jen Arnold is a neonatologist and simulation expert, while her husband, Bill Klein, is an entrepreneur.

Jen Arnold and Bill Klein are still married and live in Boston with their children, Will Klein and Zoey Nidhi Klein, whom they adopted from Asia.

How did Bill Klein and Jennifer Arnold meet?

Dr Jen Arnold and William 'Bill' Klein first crossed paths when they were only 10 years old while getting treated at the same hospital. Klein recalled the encounter in a 2015 interview with Glamour, but Jen could not remember because she was under heavy medication.

She was at the end of the hallway, and I was in room like 302... I used to do laps around the hallways, and I was happy as could be. I was cut out of my cast, I was sitting up, listening to my Walkman, my parents were 200 miles away, so I couldn't get in trouble by them... so I cruised into her room.

The pair started talking formally as grown-ups after reconnecting on a dating site for little people. They communicated on the phone for over a month before Bill flew from New York to Pittsburgh in March 2006 to meet Jen, who was completing her medical residency at the time. Their first date was at Starbucks.

Dr Jen Arnold and Bill Klein attend TLC's Give a Little Awards on September 27, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo: Rodin Eckenroth (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Bill and Jen Arnold's marriage

Jen and Bill got engaged in November 2006 and had a long-distance relationship for about three years before they tied the knot on April 12, 2008. The doctor told Tampa Bay Times in December 2019 that she wanted a beach wedding, which was held at her hometown in St. Petersburg, Florida.

The couple's journey to the altar was documented on The Little Couple season 1 in 2009. With their lives constantly in front of the camera, Jen told HuffPost in 2011 that they celebrate special occasions twice.

We try to remind each other that dinners out with the cameras don't really count and that we still need to have a separate celebratory dinner for us, for birthdays and anniversaries. Even though we celebrate on camera, we do something separate as well.

Dr Jen and Bill Klein during their wedding day in St. Petersburg, Florida, in April 2008. Photo: @jenarnoldmd (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

The Little Couple have two kids

Bill Klein and Jennifer openly talked about their struggle with fertility in The Little Couple series. They chose to become parents through adoption after unsuccessfully trying surrogacy. In March 2013, the reality TV stars adopted their son William 'Will' Ri-Jin (born in February 2010) from Hohhot, China.

They later got their daughter Zoey Nidhi (born in September 2011) from Mumbai, India, in October 2013. While explaining why they chose international adoption, Dr Jen told Kim Carrigan in December 2025:

We specifically wanted to adopt another little person. There are many kids internationally that are abandoned because of the situation that their parents are in and because of their disability... We knew that's where we could have an impact, and we wanted to bring home a child.

Zoey with her mother, Dr Jen (L) and Will with his father, Bill (L). Photo: @jenarnoldmd (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Inside The Little Couple divorce speculations

The reality TV stars sparked divorce rumours in early 2022 amid Dr Jen's new job in Boston. Jen Arnold confirmed she was still married to Bill Klein in a February 2022 Instagram Live session.

I don't know, there are some rumours that Bill and I are no longer together. No, we're absolutely together, and we're doing well.

The Little Couple stars celebrated their 17th anniversary in April 2025. Bill shared on Instagram that he knew he would marry the doctor after their first meeting, while Jen wrote the caption:

Every day with you is a reminder of how lucky I am to be married to my best friend. Thank you for being my partner, my rock, and my greatest adventure. We've laughed, grown, and built a beautiful life together—and I wouldn't trade a second of it.

Dr Jen Arnold and Bill Klein attend the 2014 Angels In Adoption Gala on September 17, 2014, in Washington, D.C. Photo: Teresa Kroeger (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Where are The Little Couple now?

Dr Jennifer Arnold and Bill Klein reside in Boston, Massachusetts, with their two kids. They relocated to the New England state in early 2022 for Jen's work at Harvard and Boston Children's Hospital, where she has been the executive director of Immersive Design Systems since 2024, according to her LinkedIn.

The family previously lived in Houston, Texas, when the neonatologist was still working for Texas Children's Hospital and Baylor College of Medicine. They moved to St. Petersburg, Florida, in 2017 for Jen's work at Johns Hopkins All Children's Medical Centre.

Bill Klein is a businessman and motivational speaker. He co-founded the pet supply company Rocky & Maggie's Pet Shop and the media company Candu Enterprises.

Dr Jen Arnold and Bill Klein with their kids, Will and Zoey, in Boston during the 2023 Christmas Holidays. Photo: @jenarnoldmd (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Will The Little Couple return to television?

The Little Couple debuted on TLC in 2009 and went off-air in 2019 after 14 seasons. The reality series stopped production due to a long-standing legal battle between the production company, LMNO Cable Group, and the network, Discovery Communications.

LMNO accused Discovery of trying to steal the show and squeeze them out of their contract, while Discovery alleged that LMNO had engaged in fraudulent accounting practices. They settled in early 2018, according to Variety.

Dr Jen and Bill also sued LMNO in June 2017 for underreporting foreign licensing revenues. Despite The Little Couple being off-air, Discovery renewed the show's trademark on March 14, 2022, according to The Sun. Bill Klein asked his Instagram followers in a September 2024 post if they wanted the family back on television, but no official statement has been issued.

Dr Jen Arnold and Bill Klein with their kids, Will and Zoey, during the 4th of July celebrations in 2022. Photo: @jenarnoldmd (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Conclusion

The Little Couple's divorce is not happening anytime soon, judging from Dr Jen and Bill Klein's online interactions. The pair continue to keep their fans updated on their family life and thriving careers through social media. Their kids are now teenagers, with Will being a fan of sports and tech while Zoe is the family's "social butterfly" who loves horseback riding.

READ ALSO: Are Kyle and Amanda still together? Summer House couple sets the record straight

Briefly.co.za highlighted facts about Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula's marriage. They have been a long-standing couple on the Bravo reality TV series, Summer House, since its premiere in 2017.

Kyle and Amanda got engaged in 2018 and married three years later in September 2021. The couple have faced split rumours amid allegations of unfaithfulness, but they have assured fans several times that they are still together.

Source: Briefly News