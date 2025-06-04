Where is The Love Boat cast now? See what they are doing today

Beloved American sitcom The Love Boat had a 10-season run, projecting the original cast to superstardom overnight thanks to its critical acclaim. Many went on to have illustrious acting careers spanning decades, while others took a step back from the limelight.

The original The Love Boat cast in 1982 and Marion Ross at The Love Boat Cast Christening in Florida in 2014. Photo: Afro American Newspapers and Gustavo Caballero (modified by author)

Key takeaways

The Love Boat spanned over 10 seasons, and aired on ABC between September 24, 1977, and May 24, 1986.

The original Love Boat cast included Gavin MacLeod, Fred Grandy, Bernie Kopell, Lauren Tewes, Jill Whelan, Pat Klous, and Ted McGinley.

cast included . The most notable Love Boat guest stars include major Hollywood names such as Jamie Lee Curtis, Tom Hanks, Kathy Bates, Gene Kelly, Don Ameche, and Florence Henderson.

The Love Boat cast

The highly-rated sitcom is considered one of the most successful shows of all time. Here is how The Love Boat helped the cast's careers blossom after starring in the hit series:

Gavin MacLeod as Captain Merrill Stubing

Gavin MacLeod at the 7th annual Ping Pong 4 Purpose celebrity tournament fundraiser on August 8, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Michael Tullberg (modified by author)

Full name : Gavin MacLeod (born Allen George See)

: Gavin MacLeod (born Allen George See) Date of birth : February 28, 1931

: February 28, 1931 Age : 90 at the time of his passing (May 29, 2021)

: 90 at the time of his passing (May 29, 2021) Place of birth: Mount Kisco, New York, USA

Captain Merrill Stubing, played by the talented Gavin MacLeod, is one of the most beloved Love Boat characters thanks to his charming, eccentric demeanour. Gavin went on to star in shows including That '70s Show, Murder, She Wrote, The King of Queens, JAG, Oz, and Touched by an Angel.

Gavin also embraced his musical side, touring with The Waltons' Michael Learned in Love Letters. He featured in musicals including Gigi and Copacabana in the late 90s and early 2000s, and joined the Colorado Symphony in Denver in December 2008.

Fred Grandy as Burl 'Gopher' Smith

Fred Grandy and Jim McDermott at the Ethics Committee meeting on November 30, 1994. Photo: Chris Martin (modified by author)

Full name : Fredrick Lawrence Grandy

: Fredrick Lawrence Grandy Date of birth : June 29, 1948

: June 29, 1948 Age : 76 (as of May 2025)

: 76 (as of May 2025) Place of birth : Sioux City, Iowa, USA

: Sioux City, Iowa, USA Social media: Facebook

Fred Grandy played Gopher, an enthusiastic character who frequently found himself in entertaining situations with fellow crew members and passengers. In real life, Fred's career took a massive shift when he entered into politics, and was a member of the United States House of Representatives between January 3, 1987 and January 3, 1995.

Fred hosted and gave political commentary on the radio talk show, The Grandy Group, based out of Washington, D.C. He also acted as a visiting professor who taught a course on nonprofit organisations for the School of Public Affairs at the University of Maryland.

As of June 2025, Fred is still acting. He appeared in The Importance of Being Earnest. It is a theatre production written by Oscar Wilde and was directed by Vincent J. Cardinal.

Bernie Kopell as Dr Adam Bricker

Bernie Kopell at the 2016 Chiller Theater Expo at Parsippany Hilton on April 23, 2016 in Parsippany, New Jersey. Photo: Bobby Bank (modified by author)

Full name : Bernard Morton Kopell

: Bernard Morton Kopell Date of birth : June 21, 1933

: June 21, 1933 Age : 91 (as of May 2025)

: 91 (as of May 2025) Place of birth : Brooklyn, New York, USA

: Brooklyn, New York, USA Social media: X (Twitter)

Bernie Kopell was an original Love Boat cast member, affectionately known as Doc on the show. Doc was known to be outgoing, with an insecure side that he was reluctant to display. Bernie went on to have recurring roles in the hit shows Monk and Charmed.

He had guest roles on Superstore, Scrubs, and My Name Is Earl. Bernie also starred in off-Broadway productions, including Viagara Falls in 2010 and Two Jews Talking in 2022.

Ted Lange as Isaac Washington

Ted Lange at The Real Love Boat Series Kick-off Party with Princess Cruises on October 1, 2022 in San Pedro, California. Photo:Jesse Grant (modified by author)

Full name : Theodore William Lange III

: Theodore William Lange III Date of birth : January 5, 1948

: January 5, 1948 Age : 77 (as of May 2025)

: 77 (as of May 2025) Place of birth : Oakland, California, USA

: Oakland, California, USA Social media: Facebook

Bartender Isaac Washington was known for his warm, engaging personality on the show, often advising those seeking it. He remained in acting, with acting credits on Evening Shade, In the Heat of the Night, The King of Queens, The Cleveland Show, Drake & Josh, Are We There Yet?, Psych, and Scrubs.

Ted shows off his directorial skills on episodes of shows including Are We There Yet?, The First Family and Mr. Box Office. He later immersed himself in the world of theatre, where he thrived as a playwright and director.

Lauren Tewes as Julie McCoy

Lauren Tewes stars as Julie on The Love Boat season two in 1978. Photo: CBS (modified by author)

Full name : Cynthia Lauren Tewes

: Cynthia Lauren Tewes Date of birth : October 26, 1953

: October 26, 1953 Age : 71 (as of May 2025)

: 71 (as of May 2025) Place of birth: Braddock, Pennsylvania, USA

Lauren Tewes played Julie McCoy, a welcoming cruise director always willing to lend a shoulder to cry on for anyone in need. Unfortunately, Lauren was written off the show due to substance abuse, but she did have a guest appearance on The Love Boat in 1985.

She appeared in the pilot of Anything for Love, and had roles in Hunter, Murder, She Wrote, T.J. Hooker, My Two Dads, The New Mike Hammer; and a recurring role on The Fugitive. Lauren also explored regional theatre and played Maxine Murdoch in the radio series, Murder and the Murdochs.

Jill Whelan as Vicki Stubing

Jill Whelan at the 7th annual Ping Pong 4 Purpose celebrity tournament fundraiser at Dodger Stadium on August 8, 2019 in Los Angeles. Photo: Michael Tullberg (modified by author)

Full name : Jill Whelan

: Jill Whelan Date of birth : September 29, 1966

: September 29, 1966 Age : 58 (as of May 2025)

: 58 (as of May 2025) Place of birth : Oakland, California, USA

: Oakland, California, USA Social media: Instagram, X (Twitter), and Facebook

Vicki Stubing, played by Jill Whelan, was an adventurous young woman and Captain Merrill Stubing's daughter. Jill left her Hollywood acting career after her breakout role, moving to New York City and getting work as an event planner at Madison Square Garden.

She went on to work for a Los Angeles TV station, producing investigative stories and later hosting a radio show out of Philadelphia. Additionally, Vicki is the Celebrations Ambassador for Princess Cruises.

Pat Klous as Judy McCoy

Pat Klous at the 37th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards on September 22, 1985 in Pasadena, California. Photo: Ron Galella (modified by author)

Full name : Patricia Klous

: Patricia Klous Date of birth : October 19, 1948

: October 19, 1948 Age : 76 (as of May 2025)

: 76 (as of May 2025) Place of birth: Hutchinson, Kansas, USA

Pat Klous played Judy McCoy, the new, bubbly cruise director in later seasons. Pat retired from acting in the early 2000s, but not before appearing in hit shows including Murder, She Wrote, Matt Houston, Hotel, Aloha Paradise, Terror Among Us, and Flying High.

Ted McGinley as Ashley Covington Evans

Ted McGinley at a FYC Event for Shrinking at Hollywood Athletic Club on May 18, 2025 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Leon Bennett (modified by author)

Full name : Theodore Martin McGinley

: Theodore Martin McGinley Date of birth : May 30, 1958

: May 30, 1958 Age : 66 (as of May 2025)

: 66 (as of May 2025) Place of birth : Newport Beach, California, USA

: Newport Beach, California, USA Social media: Instagram and X (Twiter)

Ashley 'Ace' Covington Evans, played by Ted McGinley, was a smooth-talking cruise photographer who often found himself in romantic situations. The former model's acting career evolved following his breakout role as Ace, starring in Happy Days, Dynasty, Married... with Children, and The West Wing.

In recent years, Ted starred as fan-favourite character Derek on Shrinking, an Apple TV series. He returned to the role when the show kicked off its second season on October 16, 2024.

Frequently asked questions

Now that we know who the main Love Boat cast members were, here are some of the most commonly asked questions posed by long-time fans of the show and its actors.

Lauren Tewes, Fred Grandy, Ted Lange, Gavin Macleod, Jill Whelan and Bernie Kopell in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Joan Adlen (modified by author)

Who from the main Love Boat cast is still alive?

Many of the main characters are alive and well, still pursuing their love for acting. However, some of the most tragic Love Boat cast deaths over the show's 10-season run, including those with supporting roles, are:

Gavin MacLeod (May 29, 2021)

(May 29, 2021) Leslie Nielsen (November 28, 2010)

(November 28, 2010) Jerry Stiller (May 11, 2020)

(May 11, 2020) Debbie Reynolds (December 28, 2016)

(December 28, 2016) Don Knotts (February 24, 2006)

Did The Love Boat crew get along?

The cast got along well and remained on good terms long after the show ended. Ted Lange and Jill Whelan were interviewed by the Los Angeles Times in October 2022, where Ted expressed how close everyone remained:

'That’s the beauty of our show — all of us are still friends. When a show ends, it’s usually all over and you say goodbye. But The Love Boat crew loves and protects each other.'

Gavin MacLeod, Jill Whelan, Bernie Kopell, Ted Lange, Cynthia Lauren Tewes and Fred Grandy on Tuesday, May 23, 2017. Photo: Nathan Congleton (modified by author)

Why was Julie McCoy written off The Love Boat?

Lauren Tewes's character, Julie McCoy, was written out of the show in 1984 due to her battle with substance abuse. Lauren would return to the show one more time for a guest appearance once she had overcome her addiction.

Who was the most frequent guest star on The Love Boat?

The show's success was partly thanks to its high-profile guest stars, who saw 500 guest stars once the series had concluded. Marion Ross was the most frequent guest, starring in 14 episodes. Other noteworthy guests included Janet Jackson, Joan Rivers, Betty White, and Kirstie Alley.

Was Love Boat filmed on a real ship?

According to Princess Cruises, The Love Boat was filmed on real cruise ships, specifically, Princess vessels. The show was shot on various Princess ships in scenic locations worldwide.

The Love Boat cast played an integral role in bringing the successful sitcom to life, with many going on to have illustrious careers in entertainment. Some followed a different career path altogether, while others retired from acting to focus on the relationships with their loved ones.

