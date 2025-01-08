Kirstie Alley's cause of death: How she lost her battle with colon cancer

Kirstie Alley was an American actress best known for her role as Rebecca Howe on the NBC sitcom Cheers. She also starred in the sitcom Veronica's Closet and appeared in films like Look Who's Talking and Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan. Kirstie passed away on 5 December 2022 in Tampa, Florida. What was Kirstie Alley's cause of death?

Kirstie Alley at Harlow in New York City (L). Kirstie at the Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood, California (R). Photo: Matt Winkel Meyer, Robin Marchant (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Kirstie Alley was an award-winning actress whose career spanned over four decades. On 5 December 2022, the heartbreaking news of Kirstie Alley's death left her fans and loved ones in deep shock and disbelief. As news of her untimely demise spread, speculation and curiosity arose, leading many to inquire about Kirstie Alley's cause of death.

Kirstie Alley's profile summary

Full name Kirstie Louise Alley Gender Female Date of birth 12 January 1951 Date of death 5 December 2022 Age at the time of death 71 Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Wichita, Kansas, USA Place of death Clearwater, Florida, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Sexual orientation Straight Religion Christianity Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Father Robert Deal Alley Mother Lillian Mickie Siblings Colette, Craig Relationship status Divorced Children 2 (William True and Lillie) School Wichita Southeast High School College Kansas State University Profession Actress, television personality

Who was Kirstie Alley?

The Emmy and Golden Globe Award-winning actress was born Kirstie Louise Alley on 12 January 1951 in Wichita, Kansas. Her parents are Robert Deal Alley and Lillian Mickie. The actress grew up alongside two siblings, Colette and Craig.

In a 2014 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Alley humorously expressed her desire to live until 98, joking about the challenges of ageing:

I do not feel like I am my age. I work a lot; I have a lot of fun. My big fear is that I will be 98 and still want to wear a tube top and go out dancing.

Fast five facts about Kirstie Alley. Photo: D Dipasupil (modified by author)

Source: Original

What was Kirstie Alley's cause of death?

The actress passed away on 5 December 2022, at her home in Clearwater, Florida, at the age of 71. According to People, Kirstie's children, True and Lillie Parker, confirmed the actress had died from cancer. In a statement to People, they said:

We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered. …She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead. As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother.

The actress was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer in May 2022, following a doctor's visit for a sore back. She underwent chemotherapy treatments at the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida. Despite her strong fight, she succumbed to the disease at the age of 71.

Kirstie Alley visits the SiriusXM Studios on 6 January 2016 in New York City. Photo: Cindy Ord

Source: Getty Images

What symptoms did Kirstie Alley have?

Kirstie Alley’s colon cancer symptoms included changes in bowel habits, such as increased diarrhoea, rectal bleeding, dark stools, unexpected weight loss, cramping, and excess fatigue. These symptoms often appear in more advanced stages of the disease.

Kirstie Alley's career highlights

Kirstie Alley started her career as an actress in the late 1970s. She became famous for playing Rebecca Howe on the popular TV show Cheers, which earned her awards like an Emmy and a Golden Globe in 1991. From 1997 to 2000, Alley starred as the lead in the sitcom Veronica's Closet, earning additional Emmy and Golden Globe nominations.

The actress starred in various movies, with her biggest hits being Look Who’s Talking and its sequels. She also appeared in various reality TV shows, including Kirstie Alley's Big Life (2010), and competed on the 12th season of Dancing with the Stars (2011–2012). Below is a list of Kirstie Alley's notable movies and TV shows based on her IMDb profile.

Cheers (1982-1993)

(1982-1993) Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)

(1982) Drop Dead Gorgeous (1999)

(1999) Veronica's Closet (1997-2000)

(1997-2000) Deconstructing Harry (1997)

(1997) It Takes Two (1995)

(1995) Look Who's Talking (1989)

(1989) For Richer or Poorer (1997)

Kirstie Alley during Showtime TCA Day at Universal Hilton in Los Angeles, California, United States. Photo: Jeff Kravitz

Source: Getty Images

What was Kirstie Alley’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, StyleCaster and Market Realist, she had an alleged net worth of $40 million at the time of her death. She amassed this wealth through her acting career, brand endorsements, and business ventures.

Who was Kirstie Alley's husband?

At the time of her death, Alley was not married. However, she was married twice in her life. Her first husband was Bob Alley, her high school sweetheart, to whom she was married from 1970 to 1977.

Her second husband was Parker Stevenson, an American actor. They were married from 1983 until their divorce in 1997. Kirstie and Parker adopted two children together during their marriage.

Frequently asked questions

As word of the sudden death of actress Kirstie Alley spread in December 2022, many people became curious and started to wonder what had happened to her. These are the most popular questions.

Where is Kirstie Alley from? She was born in Wichita, Kansas, USA.

She was born in Wichita, Kansas, USA. What was Kirstie Alley's age at death? The actress died on 5 December 2022 at the age of 71.

The actress died on 5 December 2022 at the age of 71. What did Kirstie Alley die of? Kirstie Alley passed away due to colon cancer.

Kirstie Alley passed away due to colon cancer. How did Kirstie Alley die so quickly? The TV personality passed away due to stage 4 colon cancer, which progressed rapidly after her diagnosis.

The TV personality passed away due to stage 4 colon cancer, which progressed rapidly after her diagnosis. How long did Kirstie Alley have cancer? Kirstie was diagnosed with colon cancer in May 2022, only a short time before her death in December 2022.

Kirstie was diagnosed with colon cancer in May 2022, only a short time before her death in December 2022. Did Kirstie Alley have children? The late American actress had two children: a son, William True and a daughter, Lillie Price.

The late American actress had two children: a son, William True and a daughter, Lillie Price. Which college did Kirstie Alley attend? Kirstie attended Kansas State University in Manhattan, Kansas, but later dropped out.

Kirstie Alley's cause of death was colon cancer. Despite her courageous fight, she succumbed to the illness on 5 December 2022. She is best remembered for her role as Rebecca Howe on the NBC sitcom Cheers, which earned her Emmy and Golden Globe Awards.

READ ALSO: George Edward Foreman's net worth: From rags to riches

Briefly.co.za published an article about Edward Foreman's net worth. He is a retired professional boxer, author, businessman, and minister best known for making a comeback at 38 to become history's oldest world heavyweight champion.

Coming from a humble background, the former sportsman has worked to the top to rank as one of the richest boxers. Find out more details about George Edward Foreman's net worth in this article.

Source: Briefly News