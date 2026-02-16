Who is Will Zalatoris' wife? Meet the brilliant Caitlin Sellers

Caitlin Sellers and Will Zalatoris first met in a psychology class. Caitlin graduated from Wake Forest University with a degree in Psychology in 2018. The following year, she earned a Master of Science in Marketing from the University of Texas. The pro golfer now credits her as the only person who can "read his true emotions". In a 2022 interview with Graham Bensinger, Will said of his wife:

Caitlin sees and understands me on a deeper level. Although I am pretty good at hiding my emotions on the course and during press conferences, she can instantly tell when I am not okay.

Caitlin Sellers and Will during their wedding (L). The sportsman at the Spyglass Hill golf course in 2025 (R). Photo: @willzalatoris on Instagram, Ezra Shaw via Getty Images (modified by author)

Caitlin Sellers' profile summary

Full name Caitlin Sellers Date of birth July 1995 Age 30 years old (As of January 2026) Birthplace Dallas, Texas, USA Nationality American Education University of Texas Marital status Married Spouse Will Zalatoris Social media Instagram

Will and Caitlin Sellers' college romance

Sellers and Zalatoris crossed paths while they were both students at Wake Forest University. Speaking with Graham Bensinger, he hilariously shared a glimpse of their first meeting, saying:

Caitlin sat right behind me in psychology class. One time, I missed a couple of weeks and borrowed her notes. Although I never read them, I asked her out on a date soon after.

The pair started dating in 2018. On 22 December the same year, Will made their relationship Instagram official, posting a picture together after a date. His caption read:

This was fun. Let us do it again.

Will Zalatoris and Caitlin Sellers. Photo: @willzalatoris on Instagram (modified by author)

Caitlin and Will's long-distance relationship began after he left Wake Forest University in 2018 to launch his professional golf career. In his appearance on In Depth with Graham Bensinger, Zalatoris narrated how being apart helped improve their communication. He revealed:

I would call her every night, and we would talk for hours. This period changed our lives because I was able to concentrate fully on my craft, and she on grad school.

A proposal along the river trail in their favourite city

Will proposed to Caitlin in April 2021, shortly after his runner-up finish at the Masters Tournament. He announced their engagement on Instagram on the 26th, writing:

Best day of my life. I love you.

Zalatoris told Graham Bensinger of the proposal:

I popped the big question in the presence of some of her friends in Austin. Although I had prepared a speech, it did not come out as I had planned because I was nervous. But in the end, she said "Yes".

Caitlin Sellers and Will Zalatoris (L). The golfer's official PGA Tour headshot (R). Photo: @willzalatoris on Instagram, Jennifer Perez via Getty Images (modified by author)

Caitlin Sellers and Will Zalatoris' happily ever after

Will and Caitlin exchanged nuptials in December 2022. He posted a photo from their wedding on the 14th alongside the caption:

I cannot wait to spend the rest of my life with my best friend.

During his interview on In Depth with Graham Bensinger, Zalatoris expressed his desire to start a family with Sellers someday and be a present dad.

At some point, I will retire from competitive golf because I do not want to be the FaceTime dad. I do not want to miss my kids growing up.

Will credits Caitlin as his "rock and greatest cheerleader"

Sellers has been by Zalatoris' side for most of his professional sporting career. In 2022, she was present to celebrate his first PGA Tour victory at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

Caitlin supported Will's decision to return to Wake Forest University to complete his Psychology degree during his 2023 injury hiatus. She served as his caddy during his practice rounds at The Masters in 2024. The golfer jokingly told Graham Bensinger:

My wife is my sports psychologist and an invaluable, unpaid member of my team. She always has my back.

Will Zalatoris' wife, Caitlin Sellers (L). The golfer at the Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in 2024 (R). Photo: @willzalatoris on Instagram, Yong Teck Lim via Getty Images (modified by author)

Exploring Caitlin Sellers' early life and educational background

Caitlin (30 as of January 2026) was born in July 1995 in Dallas, Texas. Although her exact birth date remains unknown, Will celebrated her 25th birthday on Instagram in 2020.

Sellers graduated from Wake Forest University with a degree in Psychology in 2018. Additionally, she earned a Master of Science in Marketing from the University of Texas the following year. To celebrate this milestone, Zalatoris shared a photo of Caitlin in her graduation gown on Instagram. He wrote:

Between the two of us, we have two degrees. I know how hard you have worked for this, and I am super proud of you.

FAQs

Will Zalatoris and Caitlin Sellers have been together for over seven years. Below are some frequently asked questions about the couple:

What is Caitlin Sellers and Will Zalatoris' age gap?

Zalatoris (29 as of January 2026) was born on 16 August 1996 in San Francisco, California, USA. He is approximately one year younger than his wife, Caitlin Sellers.

Golfer Will Zalatoris during the 2025 American Express at the Pete Dye Stadium Course. Photo: Orlando Ramirez

Is Will Zalatoris in Happy Gilmore?

Although Will is not in the original 1996 Happy Gilmore film, he starred in the sequel Happy Gilmore 2 alongside Adam Sandler. The film was released on Netflix in July 2025.

Wrapping up

Will Zalatoris and Caitlin Sellers started dating in 2018, got engaged in 2021 and married a year later. Despite her husband's popularity in the sports world, she maintains a low profile, with her social media accounts restricted only to close family and friends.

