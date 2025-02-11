It’s no doubt that the former beauty queen and media personality Basetsana Kumalo continues to age like fine wine

Kumalo exclusively shared her skincare journey with Briefly News and the products she has been using to defy her age gracefully

The former beauty queen and Eucerin hosted an exclusive event in Sandton, where they launched a new product under their anti-ageing cosmetics

Many have often wondered how the former Mzansi beauty queen keeps her skin glowing and looking more youthful than her real age. The former Connect Channel CEO had an exclusive chat with Briefly News about how she kept herself looking younger than ever.

Bassie Kumalo on how Eucerin products helped her skincare routine

Age is nothing but a number to Basetsana Kumalo as she defies it gracefully. The media personality exclusively shared her skincare journey with Briefly News and how using Eucerin's anti-ageing product has helped her keep her skin radiant and glowing.

On Saturday, 8 February 2025, Kumalo and Eucerin hosted an exclusive event where they launched the new Epicelline serum under their anti-ageing beauty line. The ageless entrepreneur invited many celebrities to her 45th birthday Soiree and Eucerin launch including Nandi Madida alongside Mel Bala.

Bassie's 3-step skincare and secrets to flawless skin

Speaking about ageing gracefully, Bassie Kumalo shared what her secret weapon has been to keep her skin glowing.

She said:

"Well I have been in the public domain for 30 years, I have lived my life in front of the camera, on covers of magazines and it was 20 years ago to be precise and as 20 years you are in this new world, of glamour, of makeup, beauty and of photoshoots and I was competent with looking after myself first of all physically, spiritually and mentally and more importantly to nurture the young I was becoming and make better choices for my life.

"One of the things I remember vividly is that I would never go to bed with makeup on whether it was at 3am from working, shooting or producing, I never went to bed with makeup I would always cleanse, tone and moisturise, and that is what has kept the youthful in my skin. So I have invested in looking after my skin from a young age."

Bassie talks about how she joined Eucerin family

The former Connect Channel CEO also spoke to Briefly News about how her partnership with Eucerin began three years ago.

She said:

"I joined the Eucerin family three years ago as their brand ambassador for their anti-ageing products. You know when a company as revolutionary as Eucerin reaches out to you to say that you represent what Eucerin women are about and I looked into what their ethos is about and what they stand for and I said let's partner.

"Launching this new serum is quite a breakthrough and I think it's going to change women's self-confidence, just as how it has changed mine since I started using Eucerin on my skin."

Kumalo also shared that in addition to using Eucerin products for her skincare, she had to check her diet and make sure she ate well.

"Besides using the brand, one of the things I did even in my younger days was to eat well, being cautious of what I would put in my body and also I think me having invested in my beauty and skincare at a young age now shows as I am reaping what I sowed from my early days."

What you need to know about Basetsana Kumalo

Basetsana Kumalo is a South African businessperson, philanthropist, TV personality, and beauty pageant titleholder. She is best known for her successful modelling career, which includes winning the title of Miss South Africa in 1994 and being a first runner-up in Miss World in the same year.

Kumalo has been in the beauty industry since 1990 while participating and winning local pageants. She started at the tender age of just 16 and has never ceased to shine Mzansi’s light around the globe. In 1997, Basetsana started dating her now-husband, Romeo Kumalo, an executive at Vodacom who was also a broadcaster. They tied the knot in 2000 and have been in love with each other since then.

