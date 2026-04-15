President Cyril Ramaphosa rejected Elon Musk’s claim that BEE laws are racist, saying they are designed to address past injustices

He stressed that the policies aim to empower previously disadvantaged groups, including Black people, women and others affected by apartheid-era discrimination

Ramaphosa also noted that hundreds of international companies comply with South Africa’s empowerment laws

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Cyril Ramaphosa rejected Elon Musk’s claim that BEE laws are racist. Images: Pool/Getty Images and Per-Anders Pettersson/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA — President Cyril Ramaphosa has responded firmly to criticism from tech billionaire Elon Musk, who recently described South Africa’s Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (BEE) laws as “racist.”

Ramaphosa was responding to allegations made multiple times by Musk regarding his company, Starlink, receiving approval to operate fully in South Africa.

Ramaphosa: our laws are not racist

In a clip posted on X by Newzroom Afrika, Ramaphosa dismissed Musk’s claims, insisting that the country’s empowerment policies are designed to address historical injustices rather than promote discrimination.

“I know our laws are not racist. They are empowerment laws meant to uplift various people in our country who were discriminated against,” Ramaphosa said.

He emphasised that discrimination in South Africa’s past was systematically enforced against Black people, coloureds, Indians, and women. He added that even white women were disadvantaged under previous regimes.

“What we seek to do is redress the imbalances of the past. The Constitution has empowered us to pass laws that are empowering, not racist,” he explained.

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Musk fails to acknowledge apartheid laws

Ramaphosa also expressed concern that critics like Musk fail to acknowledge the country’s history of institutionalised racism under apartheid.

“It is interesting to me that he does not talk about the racist laws of the past. Those laws clearly stated what Black people could or could not do — where they could live, the jobs they could hold. Everything was delineated by race,” he said.

The president stressed that modern South African legislation does not impose race-based restrictions but instead promotes inclusion and economic participation.

“He will never find race-based laws in our current framework,” Ramaphosa added.

US Companies operating in SA comply with SA laws

Addressing concerns from international businesses, Ramaphosa noted that foreign companies operating in South Africa are expected to comply with local laws, including BEE requirements. However, he highlighted that there is flexibility within the system.

“Offshore-based companies that may face challenges with shareholding structures are given opportunities through equity equivalent programmes. These allow them to contribute through enterprise development, education, and other empowerment initiatives,” he said.

According to Ramaphosa, many global corporations have already embraced these measures.

“More than 600 US-based companies, including blue-chip firms like Google, Amazon and Microsoft, are complying with our laws. When they operate here, they follow our regulations, just as South African companies comply with laws in other countries,” he noted.

He concluded by rejecting what he described as unfair criticism of South Africa’s policies.

“Singling out our BEE laws is quite dishonest. These laws are about empowerment. We are addressing all those who were held back by previous laws in our country,” Ramaphosa said.

The president added that he does not pay much attention to such criticism, reiterating government’s commitment to inclusive economic transformation.

Musk says he was asked to pay a bribe for Starlink to operate in SA

In related news, Elon Musk claimed that he was offered a chance to bring his company, Starlink, to the country if he took the bribe route, something he would not do. The South African-born billionaire did not mention who made him the offer, but said it involved pretending as if Starlink had a black owner. This after Musk made repeated claims that Stralink is not operating in SA because the of the country's 'discriminatory laws' against white people.

Claims of discriminatory laws were also made by President Donald Trump during Ramaphosa's visit to the White House. Image: Chip Somodevilla/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News also reported that former national public prosecutor Thuli Madonsela accused tech billionaire Elon Musk of spreading disinformation after he posted a series of tweets reiterating the accusation that South Africa is a racist country with racist laws. She defended BBBEE and added that BBBEE laws equally apply to black companies, including Royal Bafokeng.

Source: Briefly News