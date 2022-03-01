Big Brother Mzansi Head of House Tulz has decided to throw Sis Tamara under the bus even though Tamara saved Tulz last week when he was the Head of House

Tulz saved Terry instead and nominated Sis Tamara for eviction this week and the viewers of the show are here for all the juicy drama as the housemates battle it out for R2 million

Some fans of the show believe Tulz did the right thing while others blamed Sis Tamara for not nominating Tulz for eviction but betrayed his friend, Terry

Tulz is the new Head of House (HOH). The Big Brother Mzansi housemate has thrown Sis Tamara under the bus and Mzansi is here for all the drama.

When Sis Tamara was the HOH last week, he saved Tulz and nominated his bestie Terry and her boyfriend instead. When Tulz got the chance to return the favour, he betrayed Tamara and nominated him for eviction on Monday night, 28 February.

The viewers of the show believe Sis Tamara is feeling the same way Terry felt when he snubbed her last Monday. Peeps have taken to Twitter to react to Tulz's decision to nominate Tamara for eviction in the dramatic Big Brother Mzansi reality show.

@PabaleloMosima wrote:

"Actually, let's send Tamara home for saving Tulz last week, he could have walked out of that house yesterday (Sunday)."

@NNoxiieh said:

"What happened to Sis Tamara is exactly what happens when you ain't loyal, betrayal, betrayal."

@BbnFansGhana commented:

"I love Tulz for saving Terry. People said Tamara didn’t owe Terry any loyalty since it’s a game so… Tulz doesn’t owe Tamara any loyalty as well."

@Zamo55301096 said:

"Tulz paid back Sis Tamara for what he did to Terry and Vyno, that speech."

@C00CHIEPRINT added:

"Not Tulz saving Terry instead of Sis Tamara after he saved him last week."

Big Brother Mzansi viewers stan Sis Tamara

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Sis Tamara trended high on social media on Monday night, 21 February when he became the Head of House for the second time.

The viewers of the reality show took to Twitter to show love to the Big Brother Mzansi contestant for understanding the assignment. Some have applauded Sis Tamara for the way he put Terry in her place.

Sis Tamara chose Venus as the Deputy Head of House and nominated Terry and her boyfriend Vyno for eviction this past weekend. He shook the entire Mzansi and Terry because she thought they were on the same side.

