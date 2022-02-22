“HOH for the Second Time, Wow”: 'Big Brother Mzansi' Viewers Stan Sis Tamara

Big Brother Mzansi fans can't believe that Sis Tamara has become the Head of House for the second time since the show started about four weeks back

Sis Tamara's name is trending high on social media as the viewers show love to him for the way he is playing the tricky game inside the house

Sis Tamara shook Mzansi when he nominated Terry and her bae Vyno for possible elimination this coming weekend as many thought they were a team

Sis Tamara has been trending on social media since Monday night, 21 February. The Big Brother Mzansi housemate became the Head of House for the second time last night.

The viewers of the reality show have taken to social media to stan the contestant for understanding the assignment. Some have applauded Sis Tamara for the way he put Terry in her place.

Sis Tamara chose Venus as the Deputy Head of House and nominated Terry and her boyfriend Vyno for eviction this coming weekend. He shook the entire Mzansi and Terry because she thought they were on the same side.

Peeps took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Sis Tamara's moves. Many praised him for looking out for himself while in the Big Brother Mzansi house.

@NontokozoRato wrote:

"Sis Tamara showed Terry flames 4 times. 1) Sis Tamara chose Venus instead if Terry as the DHOH. 2) Sis Tamara nominated Terry. 3) Sis Tamara had a chance to save Terry but he didn't. 4) Tamara saved Tulz & put Terry's boyfriend Vyno on the line, Terry must be thinking it's war!"

@anniejusthere said:

"Sis Tamara has brought more drama in one hour than all the other housemates in 4 weeks!"

@GamaHlobs commented:

"Sis Tamara teaching all Big Brother housemates how the game is to be played you came alone you play alone."

@SimthoBiyela said:

"Sis Tamara knows what is at stake here and he delivers no matter what. HOH for the second time Wow!!"

@TheeLungi added:

"Sis Tamara is playing the game. She understands the assignment."

Big Brother Mzansi viewers react to tension between Norman and Themba

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Big Brother Mzansi viewers took to social media to react to the brewing tension between Themba and Norman. The two housemates' names have been trending ever since they confronted each other.

Themba called Norman to the side and told him to speak to him face-to-face if he has a problem with him. Norman has apparently been trying to turn all the other housemates against Themba.

The fans of the show took to Twitter to share their reactions to the little situation between the two gents. Most shared that Themba is their fave in the Big Brother Mzansi house.

