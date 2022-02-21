‘Big Brother Mzansi’ Viewers Share Reactions After BU’s Eviction

Another week has gone by and another two housemates have been evicted from the Big Brother Mzansi house

BU and Zino were the unlucky two to get axed from the reality show and viewers were left heartbroken by BU's exit

While Venus is feeling lonely after BU's absence from the house, viewers have taken to social media to express their feelings about the eviction

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

BU has left the Big Brother Mzansi house and many people across Mzansi are feeling it. The contestant was sent home during last night's eviction ceremony. Fans of the reality show are devastated that their votes were not enough to save their favourite.

‘Big Brother Mzansi’ fans share devastating reactions to BU's eviction. Image: @bigbrothermzansi

Source: Instagram

It is a sad day for BU fans as they watch the first day of Big Brother Mzansi without him. While Venus feels his absence through loneliness, viewers of the show have taken to Twitter to share their aching reactions to the housemate's eviction.

@MargaretNgweyn8 wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

"The only intrigue we want is BU back in the house on our screens after so much voting."

@iamnie said:

"Yoooo B.U going home was a shocker."

@MpumeM tweeted:

"My mom really stopped watching big brother because BU is out."

@Fateems12 wrote:

"The housemates really loved the boy. I’ve never seen them this touched about an eviction."

The week before, Accacia was voted out of the Big Brother house. SowetanLIVE reports that the housemate said she was really going to miss being on the show. The one housemate she felt she was going to miss the most was Themba.

Big Brother Mzansi viewers weigh in on Libo’s possible elimination

Briefly News reported that the three housemates who are up for elimination at the end of the week have been announced. Libo, Zino and BU are on the Big Brother Mzansi chopping block and viewers can't help but chuckle at the turning tables that have taken Gash1 and put him up as head of the house.

Just last week Gash1 had been nominated for possible eviction from the Big Brother Mzansi house. After being saved from the chopping block by the viewers, Gash1 now stands as the head of the house.

Many viewers took to Twitter to share their reactions to how quickly karma can come back to bite people. Peeps recall Libo, BU and Zino working together to try and get Gash1 out and now they're the ones who are at risk of going home.

Source: Briefly News