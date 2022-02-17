‘Big Brother Mzansi’ Viewers Weigh In on Libo’s Possible Elimination

Big Brother Mzansi viewers are enjoying watching karma take its course on housemates BU, Libo and Zino

After watching the three conspire to get Gash1 out of the house last week, Gash1 has come out on top as the new head of the house

Fans of the 24-hour reality show are laughing as they watch Libo sweat to keep his place in the Big Brother house

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The three housemates who are up for elimination at the end of the week have been announced. Libo, Zino and BU are on the Big Brother Mzansi chopping block and viewers can't help but chuckle at the turning tables that have taken Gash1 and put him up as head of the house.

‘Big Brother Mzansi’ fans are enjoying watching Libo sweat on the chopping block. Image: @bigbrothermzansi

Source: Instagram

Just last week Gash1 had been nominated for possible eviction from the Big Brother Mzansi house. After being saved from the chopping block by the viewers, Gash1 now stands as the head of the house.

Many viewers took to Twitter to share their reactions to how quickly karma can come back to bite people. Peeps recall Libo, BU and Zino working together to try and get Gash1 out and now they're the ones who are at risk of going home.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

@KayMasoeunyane said:

"Didn't you guys say Gash was a strategic game player last week? That he should snatch Mpho from Libo? Didn't y'all clap hands for him last week saying he should apply pressure on Mpho knowing very well there was Libo in the picture? Today he is a victim?"

@lethu_primrose tweeted:

"So Gash1 had to pull Libo aside like the real man that he is, Libo was the one who was supposed to pull him aside a long time ago and addressed this before jumping to conclusions and forming a hate group against Gash1, he must act is age."

@Jordanmiller03 wrote:

"I don't like Libo anymore, he's childish because he's not the first person to get nominated... Instead of making the most of his time there regardless of the nomination, he's acting like a bitter little girl."

‘Big Brother Mzansi’ fans left in stitches by housemates’ failed attempt to address Gash1’s eating habits

Briefly News reported that the Big Brother Mzansi housemates have had to have their first intervention with a housemate who has a larger stomach than others.

The peeps tried to call Gash1 to order about much food he's been eating but the plan did not go as expected.

Big Brother Mzansi is providing the viewers with Grade A entertainment and yesterday Gash1 brought all of the laughs. Fans took to Twitter to share their hilarious reactions to the housemates' attempt to call Gash1 out on portion control.

Source: Briefly News