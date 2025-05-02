South African actor Thabang Molaba gave local fans a snippet of his role in the upcoming Hollywood movie 'Now You See Me: Now You Don’t''

The former' Blood and Water' actor has officially started his Hollywood career in the third installment of the franchise that includes Morgan Freeman and Woody Harrelson

Local netizens praised Molaba on social media, saying they were proud of the 30-year-old and said they could not wait to see the movie

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

South African actor Thabang Molaba can officially call himself a Hollywood star after revealing scenes of his role in the upcoming movie Now You See Me: Now You Don’t.

The 30-year-old will star alongside Morgan Freeman, Jesse Eisenberg, Mark Ruffalo, Dave Franco, and Woody Harrelson in the magically charged action franchise.

South African actor Thabang Molaba showed fans behing-the-scenes images of 'Now You See Me: Now You Don't'. Image: thabangmolaba.

Source: Instagram

Molaba got local fans excited by sharing the movie’s trailer and behind-the-scenes pictures after he landed the role.

Thabang Molaba adds some magic to his CV

Molaba shared the trailer on his Instagram account:

In his Instagram post, the former Blood and Water actor shared an image of himself fighting with Franco, who has starred in major movies such as 21 Jump Street and Neighbors.

Along with Franco, Molaba will also share the screen with a host of A-list talent that such as the legendary Freeman, Mark Ruffalo and Isla Fisher.

Molaba posted behind-the-scene pictures on his Instagram account:

While Molaba celebrates his Hollywood debut, he joins a list of upcoming Mzansi actors who have made their mark in America, which includes Thuso Mbedu.

The Pietermaritzburg beauty has made her mark in the US after starring alongside legendary actress Viola Davis in The Woman King.

'Now You See Me' stars Jesse Eisenberg and Dace Franco will star alongside Mzansi actor Thabang Molaba. Image: Eric Charbonneau.

Source: Getty Images

Mzansi fans cannot wait to see Molaba on the big screen

Local netizens reacted with excitement on social media, saying they could not wait to see Molaba showcase his talents alongside Freeman, Harrelson, and Eisenberg.

Amaqamata is proud:

“Congrats❤️💐🙌🏾 so proud of you!!”

Elohimxvii loves the movies:

“This was literally my fav movie at some point, congratulations bro 🐐.”

Ma__nala is happy:

“This is so dope !! Congratulations 👏🏾✨🤎.”

Kona_thickfit is popping the popcorn:

“Ready to get my eyes glued on my TV screen! 👏👏👏👏🔥🔥🔥.”

Phalang_ predicted big things for Molaba:

“BIG TINGS AGWAN !!! 🔥👏🏾.”

Jackforpresiident is impressed:

“HUGE STORY 🔥🔥.”

Luumavuso supported Molaba:

“congratulations, Thabang!! 👏🏾🥳 ke yona onwards and upwards e 🫰🏾🫰🏾.”

Themba_mo knew something before the rest:

“Whooooaw you spoke about this more than three years ago when I photographed you🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥you pulled it off. Well done Brodie.”

Enrico_hartzenberg is excited:

“This is HUGE! 🔥 International boy! ✈️ ✈️✈️✈️✈️✈️.”

Elizee.ilunga admires Molaba:

“You’re a legend 🏆.”

Gigi Lemayne and Thuso Mbedu reunite in Cape Town

As reported by Briefly News, South African rapper Gigi Lemayne and Hollywood star Thuso Mbedu reunited after a decade in Cape Town.

The Mzansi beauties showed off their friendship after sharing a warm embrace at Mzansi artist Lebo M’s show at the Grand Arena in Cape Town, much to the delight of local fans.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News