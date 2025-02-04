Thuso Mbedu has risen to global fame through roles in The Underground Railroad , The Woman King , and the newly released Mufasa: The Lion King

She recently landed the lead in Children of Blood and Bone , celebrating the opportunity to film in South Africa as a dream come true

While she credits Pietermaritzburg for shaping her passion for acting, she also has a deep love for Johannesburg

Thuso Mbedu is fast becoming a global phenomenon. The actress who has featured in several internationally acclaimed shows alongside top stars hails from Pietermaritzburg in KZN.

How Pietermaritzburg shaped a Hollywood star

Thuso Mbedu is among the many KZN stars who have taken the world by storm with their talents. Hailing from Pietermaritzburg, affectionately known as the Sleepy Hollow, the actress rose from humble beginnings to global recognition.

Thuso who just starred in the star-studded Mufasa: The Lion King alongside stars like Aaron Pierre, Beyoncé and John Kani carries the essence of KwaZulu-Natal wherever she goes.

Mbedu first rose to prominence with her breakout performance in the American drama miniseries The Underground Railroad, followed by her powerful role in the critically acclaimed blockbuster The Woman King, featuring the legendary Viola Davis.

Mbedu recently bagged the lead role in the highly anticipated film Children of Blood and Bone, which will be filmed in South Africa. The star spoke about landing the role in an emotional Instagram post, saying it was a dream come true.

Reflecting on her journey, she often credits Pietermaritzburg as the place where she discovered her passion for acting and made the decision to carve her unique path in the industry.

Thuso Mbedu speaks about her love for Johannesburg

Although her heart is in Pietermaritzburg, Thuso also has a soft spot for Johannesburg or Jozi as she loves to call it.

