Thuso Mbedu is celebrating the second anniversary of her partnership with Porsche

The actress shared a clip showing off her day at the dealership, cruising around in some exclusive wheels

Mzansi showed love to the actress and admired her impressive yet unexpected drifting abilities

Thuso Mbedu and Porsche celebrated their second anniversary on the race course. Images: thuso.mbedu

Thuso Mbedu and Porsche marked two years of their partnership, and to celebrate, the actress was treated to a fun day of exploring the different models and drifting in the Porsche course - a spoiled girl!

Thuso Mbedu celebrates Porsche anniversary

The ever-so stylish, Thuso Mbedu, is celebrating her "bestieversary" with renowned luxury automobile manufacturer, Porsche, and decided to take her followers on a ride.

Taking to her Instagram page, the actress was like a kid in a candy store at the Porsche dealership when she got to pick the cars she wanted to test drive.

Thuso cruised in several Porsches including the 911 Dakar and the Cayenne GTS, and even rode in the electric Macan GTS, identical to the one she was spotted with.

From her video, The Woman King actress clearly had the time of her life, even showing off her drifting skills like a scene from Fast & Furious:

Mzansi reacts to Thuso Mbedu's video

Followers showed love to Thuso Mbedu and couldn't get over how she gets to drive such amazing vehicles:

khabonina_q said:

"A goddess!"

miztrinity posted:

"This is so fly! Love it!"

metal_fe showed love to Thuso:

"You, ma'am, are a tangible representation of what hard work and dedication get you. Thank you for being an inspiration."

destinslcmng posted:

"Fast and furious!"

amogelangyende responded:

"I love you so much!"

zan_mantsho commented:

"The Porsche girl! I need you in a Need For Speed, Bad Boys or Fast and Furious finale!"

