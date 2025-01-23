South African actress Thuso Mbedu has announced that she is cast in yet another international film

Thuso Mbedu joins a star-studded cast in the upcoming Paramount film Children of Blood and Bone

Mzansi congratulated Thuso Mbedu on yet another global film, and many said they could not wait to see her in action

Oh, when childhood dreams come true. Thuso Mbedu is basking on cloud nine after landing a role in the international film Children of Blood and Bone.

Thuso Mbedu is excited to be cast on 'Children of Blood and Bone'. Image: Jon Kopaloff/Pietro S. D'Aprano

Source: Getty Images

How Thuso landed role in upcoming film

The Mzansi star took to X (Twitter) to announce that she is cast in yet another international film by Paramount.

Thuso Mbedu said she first saw Children of Blood and Bone in 2019 and made it a point to get a lead role in the film. She manifested the role in one of her journals and is ecstatic that the dream finally came to fruition.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"Before heading to Philly earlier this year, I felt the most random need to go through old journals, and there it was: a prayer point, a bold ask to God to be the lead of this amazing story. To sit here and draft this announcement is mind-boggling," she wrote.

Thuso Mbedu manifested her role in 'Children Of Blood And Bone.' Image: Jesse Grant

Source: Getty Images

Mbedu stars alongside American actors

Mbedu is cast alongside some notable Hollywood names, including Amandla Steenburg and Damson Idris.

"It is truly humbling to know that I have the opportunity to work with some of the most amazing people as we tell this great story. I’m so excited, and I’m so grateful. Thank you to everyone who continues to support and show up for us," she expressed."

SA congratulates Thuso Mbedu on new role

Fans congratulated Thuso Mbedu on yet another global film, praying that her star continues to shine.

@Azania_Da6th lauded:

"Congratulations Nana."

@MatawanaMol hailed:

"Congratulations beautiful. I feel such personal pride ekare I know you nine-nine😄 Keep shining daughter of the soil."

@Viwekaz asked:

"Congratulations Thuso. Just tell us where and when."

Thuso Mbedu makes striking runway walk in Paris

In a previous report from Briefly News, Thuso Mbedu made an appearance for a L’Oréal Le Défilé runway show at Paris Fashion Week

The actress strutted the runway in a stunning sheer dress and showcased her incredible versatility.

Source: Briefly News