Thuso Mbedu recently made an appearance for a L’Oréal Le Défilé runway show at Paris Fashion Week

The actress strutted her stuff in a stunning sheer dress and showcased her incredible versatility

Mzansi is in awe of Thuso's growth and praised her for always flying the South African flag high

Thuso Mbedu showed off her look for the L’Oréal Paris Le Défilé runway show. Images: thuso.mbedu

Source: Instagram

Thuso Mdebu was a sight for sore eyes at the L’Oréal Le Défilé runway show in Paris, and Mzansi couldn't get enough of her striking beauty.

Thuso Mdebu shines at L’Oréal runway show

There's no stopping our girl, Thuso Mbedu, as she continues bagging more wins and expanding her portfolio.

The South African star can now add "runway model" to her resume after making another appearance at a L’Oréal runway show for Paris Fashion Week.

Taking to her social media pages, the Woman King actress shared footage from her catwalk at the Le Défilé L’Oréal Paris Walk Your Worth show.

Thuso wore a sheer Raisa Vanessa dress, showing off her gorgeous figure and L’Oréal Infallible Liquid lipstick, and said it was a night to remember:

"This was so much fun!"

She shared more looks from the afterparty wearing a stunning black dress and black boots, looking like she had just walked out of a runway - oh wait, she did!

Mzansi reacts to Thuso Mbedu's runway appearance

South Africans are proud of the L’Oréal Paris ambassador and can't get enough of her look:

kehinde_blaze hyped Thuso up:

"Girl! Looking very demure and very classy."

chi_mhende said:

"A. You're gorgeous, B. We're ready for the @kellyrowland biopic!"

hayley_spamac was proud:

"The way I screamed when I saw you walk down the runway! So proud of you. You are a role model to South Africans."

Vukasizwe6 posted:

"Girl, we love you. Thank you for representing us and please don't stop until your mission is done!"

Thuso Mbedu lands acting gig

In more Thuso Mbedu updates, Briefly News shared the details of the actress' appearance in an upcoming international film.

This adds to her growing list of international movie features, and her latest is said to be a must-watch.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News