Doja Cat's latest performance of her hit song, Paint The Town Red , had South Africans going nuts

Mzansi couldn't get over the rapper's attire and dance moves, saying her Zulu side was coming out

South Africa cheered Doja on and was ready to welcome her home after seeing her unknowingly represent her father's country

South Africans said Doja Cat brought her Zulu side to her performance. Images: dojacat

Mzansi is raving after watching an incredible clip of Doja Cat's latest performance in a Zulu-inspired outfit.

Doja Cat performs Paint The Town Red

Though she has never been to South Africa, it's evident that RSA runs in Doja Cat's DNA after fans saw her latest performance.

The Kiss Me More hitmaker recently took to the stage to perform her hit single, Paint The Town Red, wearing a vest and oversized trousers reminiscent of Brentwood pants.

Not only that, but she also casually bust Zulu-inspired dance moves and even pulled up her pants in a similar fashion to Zulu men, completely blowing South African fans' minds.

Twitter (X) user rapturehub_ shared a video from Doja's show:

Mzansi reacts to Doja Cat's performance

Of course, South Africans were ready to welcome Doja home, with many pointing out her Zulu-like mannerisms:

blachoochy said:

'Even the way she’s pulling her pants up, the Zulu in her has taken over."

King_Nkinga wrote:

"I wanted to see the shoes."

tripledotkelo hyped Doja up:

"Khuphuka lapho, MaDlamini!"

Asa_22_Leo threw shade at Doja's father, Dumisani Dlamini:

"It's quite interesting how we eventually turn out to be exactly like the people we hate, especially our fathers."

gcinmuzydlamini joked:

"She is wearing her father's pants."

Dom_p_don wrote:

"I see all these promoters bringing American artists to SA. Can they do the right thing and bring our girl home?"

