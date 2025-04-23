Mzansi rapper Gigi Lamayne and actress Thuso Mbedu shared a brief reunion after a decade, much to the delight of local fans

While Lamayne tops local music charts, Mbedu is making waves in Hollywood after starring alongside several top stars such as the legendary Viola Davis

Local netizens reacted on social media to say they enjoyed seeing the pair reunite at a Lebo M concert in Cape Town

South African rapper Gigi Lamayne and actress Thuso Mbedu shared a special reunion in Cape Town after a decade apart from each other.

The pair met up at Lebo M’s concert on Friday, 18 April 2025, at the Grandwest Arena and hip-hop queen Lamayne marked the occasion by sharing an online video with a sweet caption.

Gigi Lamayne and Thuso Mbedu reunited after a decade during a concert in Cape Town. Image: Gigi_lamayne and thuso.mbedu/Instagram.

While Lamayne is a star of the local music scene, Mbedu has flown Mzansi’s flag high by sharing the screen with Hollywood giants such as Viola Davis.

Gigi Lamayne and Thuso Mbedu show they have a special bond

Watch the reunion between Lamayne and Mbedu in the video below:

According to her Instagram account, the Bleed Mama hitmaker said she was overwhelmed with emotion during her reunion with Mbedu.

Lamayne posted:

“We met almost 10 years ago, and how long and beautiful journey you've had. Bumping into you at baba @thereallebo_m show last Friday took me back all those years. You are still as beautiful, warm and infectious as you were. Beautiful inside and out; such a beacon of light to everyone around you. You're exceptional in every way. Love you, mama.”

Not to leave her friend hanging, the proudly South African actress Mbedu replied with a short but sweet response:

“One of my greatest joys meeting you all those years ago.”

Watch a snippet of Lebo M's show in the video below:

Lamayne’s high-profile relationship makes headlines

In addition to sharing good friendships, Lamayne’s relationship with rapper Reason has caught the attention of local fans.

Reason, otherwise known as Sizwe Alakine, and the former traditional healer is often seen out in public together, while fans recently commented on their future goals as a couple.

Rappers Gigi Lamayne and Reason are making headlines in Mzansi with their music and relationship. Image: Gigi_lamayne.

Fans loved the reunion between Lamayne and Mbedu

Local netizens reacted on social media to say they loved seeing the Mzansi rapper and Hollywood star together.

Olebogengleeuw86 noted a resemblance:

“You look alike! One would think you are related 🙌❤️.”

Spokenpriestess loved the clip:

“Love her down ❤️ what a wholesome moment.”

Normamansoor commented on the hair:

“Absolutely love this hairstyle on you my angel child ❤️.”

Sizakelemashiane is a fan of both:

“My favourite people♥️.”

Grly.kav admires Mbedu:

“She’s the STAR she thinks she is .😍😍😍😍#GOTHUSOMBEDU.”

Reason praises Gigi Lamayne after career achievement

As reported by Briefly News, South African rapper Reason praised his girlfriend and fellow Mzansi hip-hop artist Gigi Lamayne for gracing the cover of HYPE magazine.

Reason, also known as his amapiano persona Sizwe Alakine, has made headlines as a couple as both enjoy individual success in Mzansi.

