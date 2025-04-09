Rapper Gigi Lamayne has committed her life to God, and she shared a video of her getting baptised

A few years back, Gigi Lamayne accepted her calling and became an initiate to become a sangoma

The Bleed Mama hitmaker has joined a list of celebrities who have ditched the world of traditional healing, but she did not discredit the teaching she received when she started the journey

Gigi Lamayne got baptised and is no longer a sangoma. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Instagram

South African rapper Gigi Lamayne joined the list of celebrities who have decided to ditch their calling to become a Chrisitan.

Gigi Lamayne gets baptised

Bleed Mama hitmaker Gigi Lamayne recently got baptised and accepted God into her life. This massive step into Christianity saw her leaving a life she had lived for a few years.

Earlier this year, Gigi Lamayne posted a Instagram video of her getting baptised at her local church. She also shared a short message thanking her spiritual leaders and her close friends and family for walking this journey with her.

"To God be the glory. He is faithful. He is a God of second chances. He never gives up until we give in. Thank you to my spiritual leaders, amazing family, friends, partner and strangers who helped me to this point. I am so glad to be part of such an amazing kingdom. To serve, and to be purposeful. Through the adversities, forgiving oneself, and starting all over, there was another in the fire standing next to me! In God we trust," Gigi wrote.

Why Gigi Lamayne decided to ditch being a sangoma

In 2020, Gigi Lamayne accepted her calling and became a sangoma. She posted a few photos on Instagram wearing the traditional cloth worn by healers. However, she refrained from commenting on the matter, saying it was a sacred journey for her.

Now, speaking to Snl24, the rapper opened up about what being an initiate taught her: "My journey with ubungoma [sangoma] taught me so much about who I am, where I come from, and the power of ancestral wisdom. African spirituality gave me the language to honour my lineage and to understand myself in context. And yet, God was present even in that space," she told the publication.

Gigi Lamayne has dropped out of ubungoma. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Lamayne said that although she now walks with Christ, she does not discredit the foundation that traditional healing provided her with. "I believe God speaks to us in ways we can understand through our culture, history, and ancestors," she further said.

She ended by saying that her journey is influenced by what she was initially taught in initiation school. Recently, Gogo Skhotheni announced she is no longer a sangoma.

Gigi Lamayne marks 10 years in the industry with album release

In a previous report from Briefly News, Gigi Lamayne has released her latest album, Doves & Scones. The album is available on all streaming platforms, and Gigi explained that the album is very monumental based on the fact that she has celebrated 10 years in the industry.

In the album, the rapper featured the likes of Emtee in the album, and other popular names in hip-hop, including Qwellers, Kane Keid and Sizwe Alakine.

Source: Briefly News