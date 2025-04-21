South African popular influencer Sithelo Shozi recently marked another year around the sun

The media personality celebrated her birthday on Thursday, 17 April 2025, as she turned 31

It was also reported on social media that the famous Sithelo Shozi's birthplace is in eMkhomazi, KwaZulu-Natal

Sithelo Shozi turned a year older. Image: @_sithelo

Source: Instagram

Sithelo Shozi recently turned a year older and is sure to share a fabulous birthday update on her social media pages. The mother of two never fails to serve looks on her Instagram page; she even has a designated photographer on speed dial, ready to capture every fashion moment.

Sithelo Shozi turns 31

The queen of Porches and popular influencer Sithelo Shozi has made headlines on social media once again.

Recently, the Masked Singer SA judge marked another year around the sun as she turned 31 on Thursday, 17 April 2025. According to The South African, Shozi was born at eMkhomazi, KwaZulu-Natal in 1994.

Surprisingly, the star hasn't been sharing much about her birthday celebrations on social media over the past few years.

What you need to know about Sithelo Shozi

Sithelo Shozi is a famous South African musician, DJ and influencer. One of her biggest hits is Forever, a song she released featuring Skyewanda. The song achieved commercial success since its release in 2020 and cemented Sithelo as a serious musician.

Sithelo has also taken her career to new heights by becoming a reality TV star. She joined The Masked Singer South Africa in June 2023 as a panellist and has participated in the show since.

There is minimal information on her parents, with their names being undisclosed. The History reported that Sithelo 's mother is a politician serving as a minister, but no other reports confirm this claim.

The media figure faced backlash when it was reported that her mother has been struggling financially, and Sithelo has been 'neglecting' her. The South African reported that Sithelo dismissed the claims, stating she 'does not clear nonsense' after being asked about the reports during a sit-down interview with MacG on Podcast and Chill.

Media personality Sithelo Shozi celebrated her 31st birthday. Image: @_sithelo

Source: Instagram

Sithelo Shozi blasts trolls asking what she does for a living

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Sithelo Shozi is slowly becoming one of the most prominent media personalities in South Africa. The stunner who rose to prominence for being Andile Mpisane's baby mama is finally finding her way in the showbiz industry.

Social media went up in flames when Sithelo Shozi was listed among the investigators of The Masked Singer SA, alongside Somizi Mhlongo, J'Something and comedian Skhumba.

