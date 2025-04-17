South African reality TV star Mrs Mops recently marked another year around the sun

Mrs Mops celebrated her birthday in luxurious style. Image: @mpumimops

South African reality TV star Mrs Mops recently marked another year around the sun.

The former Real Housewives of Johannesburg and Mommy Club cast member celebrated her birthday on Wednesday, 9 April 2025, as she turned 38.

On Wednesday, 16 April 2025, Mrs Mops hosted a luxurious, exclusive birthday dinner at the Four Seasons hotel in Johannesburg in celebration of her special day. The reality TV star posted several pictures of her party on Instagram. Actress Omuhle Gela was also amongst the VIP guests that were invited to the dinner.

"Build a circle of friends who are genuine, safe energetically and are mature spiritually, friends who hold space and no animosity, who are compassionate and not judgmental, who take time to check on you and your progress, who grow through life with you, hold you accountable and wish you well!!! Had an amazing birthday, thank you for the birthday wishes 🥂Dress: @bmashilodesigns MUA: @clarabanx Photography @handsomeofficialstudios_ig."

See the post below:

Fans compliment Mrs Mops and wish her a happy birthday

Many netizens flooded the comment section with complimentary messages, and some also wished the reality TV star a happy birthday. See some of the reactions below:

mrsj said:

"You are an amazing friend, love you always . May God continue blessing you, you deserve everything your heart desires."

mrs_shekinah wrote:

"I love you so much. It hurts me not seeing you on my screen, and happiest Birthday, my Queen."

sinovuyo_zathu responded:

"Hands down the most beautiful mommy. Happy birthday Mrs Mops!"

khens_baloyi replied:

"Mrs J is such a good friend to have in your circle.😍🤍 She's a rational thinker and doesn't mind not being part of the crowd."

Mrs Mops celebrated her birthday as she turned 38. Image: @mpumimops

Source: Instagram

Mrs Mops and husband halt auction of R9 million home

The celebrity couple’s home was scheduled to be auctioned on Wednesday, 5 March 2025, at 11 AM.

The Bidders Choice Online group, which was tasked with auctioning the mansion to recover a R9 million bond, informed potential buyers in an email. It is unclear how the couple managed to stop the auction and retain ownership of their mansion.

The auctioneers informed potential buyers that Nedbank Limited had instructed them to halt the auction. They did not explain why the auction had been called off, but highlighted that they were acting on the Sheriff and Nedbank's directive.

The email sent to potential buyers reads:

"Five-bedroom double-story home in Waterkloof Pretoria in conjunction with the sheriff of the high court Pretoria South East Gauteng Division in the matter between Nedbank Limited (Execution Creditor and Nompumelelo Thandeka Mophatlane, Christian Klagsbruin and Lamile Isaac Mphatlane has been cancelled."

Mrs Mops addresses divorce rumours

Briefly News previously reported that Mrs Mops hasn't been dealing with just financial woes. The actress has had to address rumours surrounding her marriage.

In January this year, Mrs Mops shed some light on the state of her marriage during a candid Ask Me Anything QnA on her YouTube channel. Mrs Mops poured cold water on rumours that she and her husband were getting a divorce.

"There are always rumours that I am leaving my husband. It is not true. I am here, and I am here for life. I am in love with my baby daddy,” Mpumi said while enjoying some champagne.

