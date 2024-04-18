Sithelo Shozi recently celebrated her 30th birthday and has been serving fashion goals on her social media pages

Despite her drama, the media personality sure knows how to get people talking, and her birthday sparked a buzz

Mzansi was stunned by Sithelo's age, with some unearthing the details of her controversial relationship with Andile Mpisane

Sithelo Shozi received some not-so-sweet messages on her birthday. Images: _sithelo

Sithelo Shozi recently turned a year older and is sure to share a fabulous birthday update on her social media pages. The mother of two never fails to serve looks on her Instagram page, and even has a designated photographer on speed dial, ready to capture every fashion moment.

Sithelo Shozi celebrates birthday

The queen of Porches, Sithelo Shozi, celebrates her birthday on 17 April and has been doing less posting and more living.

On her birthday, Sithelo was off Instagram and supposedly living in the moment and entering the third floor in style.

With over a million Instagram followers, the media personality consistently feeds her stans with endless looks and luxury splurges.

From designer shoes and Cartier accessories, to gorgeous bags and luxury cars - and the face card? It never declines, honey!

Taking to her Twitter (X) page, Anele Mdoda posted a sweet birthday message for Sithelo. Musa Khawula's message? Not so sweet at all:

"Happy birthday to the mayor of our laughs, @sithelo_shozi. Stay low and keep firing, my lady."

Mzansi reacts to Sithelo Shozi's birthday

Netizens were stunned by Sithelo's age, and some questioned her relationship with Andile Mpisane:

tlalane_ was stunned:

"Andile Mpisane just turned 23."

TSFMpha wrote:

"I love the 'Very much predatory' part. Call these people what they are!"

SiskaTshepo said:

"30? How? But I understand, anything to stay in the game."

PaulMzilankatha was shocked:

"She is 30?"

blackchik__kb said:

"The president of the perfect BBL."

MashamaiteRea called Anele out:

"She’s a paedo. You’d think that would concern you as the mother of a boy child who’s growing up wealthy. Alas. All the best to you."

