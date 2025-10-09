South African Kwaito legend is a proud father as he celebrated his eldest son's birthday on Thursday, 9 October 2025

The muso took to Instagram and wished the young man a happy birthday, and he penned a moving message

Mzansi flooded their Instagram pages with heartfelt words and birthday wishes

Thebe Lenyora penned a moving message to his son Elka Trez on his 24th birthday. Image: Thebelegend, Elkatrez

Source: Instagram

South African musician Thebe Lenyora celebrated his eldest son on his special birthday milestone.

Taking to Instagram, the Sharp Kunjalo hitmaker hailed his son, who marked his 24th birthday on 9 October.

Elka Trez is an aspiring rapper who has worked with other rappers such as J Molly. He has also performed at Cotton Fest and has a few singles out. The young muso is gearing up to release his debut album, Miamo Katrez, and he recently had an album listening session.

Taking to Instagram on his special day, the legendary Kwaito star penned a moving message to the young rapper.

"Happy birthday bosso! You are officially a grown man today. Keep on doing the right thing, bafanas. I am proud of you."

Appreciating the love from his father, Elka Trez thanked him and said his love is forever, "Always and thank you, Dad."

Thebe Lenyora was proud of his son and he celebrated him on his birthday. Image: Thebelegend

Source: Instagram

Mzansi hails Elka Trez

Mzansi peeps hailed Elka Trez, and they wished him a happy birthday.

Msimang24 wished:

"Happy 24th birthday, Katli."

Tsitsile said:

"Happiii Birthday, my boy. May God pave the way for you all your life. Amen."

Papladiablo said:

"I hope this day brings joy, laughter and more success."

mmothoagae noted:

"He is a Libra guy."

Thebe is said to be a fairly private guy who only shares glimpses of his private life with his followers.

He and his wife have been together for 27 years and married for 22 years. On their anniversary, Thebe appreciated her and showed her love, saying he would choose her over and over.

"Today marks 22 years married and 27 years together with my homie, lover, friend. We still round around like teenagers even though we are grown and married with kids. If I had to choose again, I'd choose you over and over. My true definition of forever, yena!"

In June 2022, they changed the status of their marriage from in 'community of property' to 'out of community of property.'

According to Sunday World, Thebe said they were ignorant when they signed the marriage papers. “We were ignorant as to the meaning of marriage out of community of property, as well as its advantages and disadvantages,” the quoted affidavit reads.

Yvonne Chaka Chaka celebrates anniversary

In a previous report from Briefly News, singer Yvonne Chaka Chaka penned a sweet note to her husband on their wedding anniversary.

Fans of the singer flooded the legendary star's Instagram with loving messages, wishing them everlasting love.

On Instagram, she wrote: "36 years ago on this day, we said YES, we do. Thank you for being a good friend and father to our children. Siguga Sonke (We are all growing old.) God is good. And he is our Rock."

Source: Briefly News