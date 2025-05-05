Somizi Mhlongo weighed in after Scotts Maphuma performed to a cold, unresponsive crowd at Cotton Fest

Renowned media personality Somizi Mhlongo has weighed in after fans gave Amapiano vocalist Scotts Maphuma the cold shoulder during a performance at the 2025 edition of the Cotton Fest in Johannesburg. Maphuma previously sparked outrage when he declared that he did not owe his fans anything, even a photo with them.

Somizi weighs in after Scotts Maphuma gets chilly reception

In a classic case of "be careful of what you wish for", Scotts Maphuma was granted the space he requested for from his fans. Maphuma performed to an unresponsive crowd at The Station in Newtown, at Cotton Fest on Saturday, 26 April 2025.

In a video shared by entertainment and current affairs blog MDN News on X, Somizi Mhlongo weighed in on fans seemingly ignoring Scotts Maphuma during a performance.

In the video shared on Monday, 5 May, Somizi pleaded with South Africans never to cancel him for any transgression.

“My fellow South Africans, I am here to humbly want to make sure that I never be on the wrong side of you all, because what you guys did to the young man is evident that South African fans will show you who they are,” he said.

Somizi recounted his response after netizens called him out for criticising Sweet Guluva’s fans in the lead up to the Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 final. He said he still means what he said then as it was directed at the haters, but expressed unwavering love for his fans.

In a humourous moment, he declared that his fans could even ask him to pay their bills when they meet him, and he would gladly do it.

Somizi warned fellow entertainers not to offend their fans, saying:

“You can offend everyone else, but don’t offend your fans. They are called fans for a reason.”

Netizens react to Somizi's video

In the comments, netizens agreed with Somizi’s sentiments that entertainers must not take their fans for granted. Some called out Scotts Maphuma, while others dragged Somizi for offering to pay his fans’ bills, considering his issues with his daughter.

@yangamessi said:

“Scotts Maphuma made his bed, now he must sleep in it.”

@Kbmstar explained:

“Humility is a must in this world; no one who is successful is just successful from their hard work. There are plenty of people who helped you along the way, and when it comes to the entertainment industry, never disrespect your fans; they are essentially your stronghold.”

@IronFistBattleT claimed:

“He can't even take care of his daughter, but he wants to pay bills for his fans😂”

@popmzansi responded:

“At least they know that we are the powerful ones 😂”

@Chad_mlimo responded:

“You can't bite the hand that feeds you here in SA.”

