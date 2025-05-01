Amapiano star Scotts Maphuma revealed that he recently lost his grandfather, which caused him to miss several planned appearances

The 29-year-old opened up about his family life on the L-Tido Podcast, where he revealed his loss and the details of his upbringing

Local netizens responded on social media by showing their respect for the amapiano star and sending him their condolences for his recent loss

After missing several planned public appearances, popular amapiano star Scotts Maphuma sadly revealed that he recently lost his grandfather.

The 29-year-old South African recording artist said he hopes fans understand that he was heavily affected by the loss and it was the reason why he missed recent shows in Mzansi.

Amapiano star ScottsMaphuma suffered the loss of his grandfather. Image: scotts_maphuma.

Source: Instagram

Despite his popularity, Maphuma has on occasion clashed with fans and critics, yet local netizens Scotts Maphuma asks for understanding from fans

Scotts Maphuma asks for understanding from fans

Maphuma released a statement via his Instagram account:

Maphuma opened up about the loss on the L-Tido Podcast and released a statement via his Instagram account to explain the effect it had on him.

Maphuma said:

“My grandad passed away recently and I couldn’t go out to buy a T-shirt because people would approach me for photos. Will they understand I’m not in the right headspace?”

The amapiano star added via his Instagram account:

“I will come back stronger🤞🏽 see you on the next upcoming dates ❤️Much Love #Bathini Bona❤️.”

Watch Maphuma's performance at Cotton Fest in the video below:

Maphuma reaches out to fans

While Maphuma opened up about his loss, the star also explained his relationship with local fans after experiencing highs and lows with Mzansi's passionate music lovers.

The talented recording artist is seen as one of the top stars on the amapiano scene, but that did not stop fans from criticising his recent performance at Cotton Fest 2025.

Maphuma was also questioned about possible beef with DJ Mariphosa, but those rumours were quickly squashed after their relationship was described as brotherly.

Scotts Maphuma is a popular artist in South Africa and has toured Europe. Image: scotts_maphuma.

Source: Instagram

Fans feel for Maphuma’s loss

Local netizens reacted on social media by offering their condolences to Maphuma as they put their previous issues aside to offer the 29-year-old support after his heart breaking loss.

Fantahma accepted why Maphuma missed recent gigs:

“FAMILY FIRST❤️.”

Daddy_ka_sphe offered their support:

“Come back stronger 🔥.”

J.uthwarha is behind Maphuma:

“Stay strong Scotts....we support you❤️❤️🙏🏻.”

Dj_ramzy02 felt for the 29-year-old:

“Sorry for the loss brother ❤️.”

Monihunter6 sent their prayers and well wishes:

“May all gone souls rest in peace 👐🏾.”

Scotts Maphuma preview new music in an unlikely venue

As reported by Briefly News, amapiano star Scotts Maphuma previewed new music while dancing to the beat on the side of a road and posting the performance on social media.

The 29-year-old hitmaker has enjoyed great success in Mzansi with several chart-topping hits and has spread his wings by performing in sold-out shows across Europe.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News