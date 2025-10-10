Gayton McKenzie and his deputy, Peace Mabe, faced backlash after giving away concert tickets

The pair posted a video on Friday, 10 October 2025, sharing how people can win the tickets

Social media users weighed in with some criticising McKenzie for focusing on less important issues

Gayton McKenzie and Peace Mabe were dragged for giving away free Travis Scott tickets. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images, Arturo Holmes, Fani Mahuntsi/Gallo Images

Haibo! Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie cannot catch a break. McKenzie and his deputy, Peace Mabe, are under fire after offering free tickets online.

Days after beloved media personality Bonang Matheba dissected Gayton McKenzie’s rant defending his meeting with SHEIN, the Patriotic Alliance (PA) leader is back in the spotlight after offering free tickets.

Gayton McKenzie gives away free Travis Scott tickets

On Friday, 10 October 2025, Gayton McKenzie shared a video on his verified X account. In the video, McKenzie and Mabe offered South Africans a chance to win tickets to American musician Travis Scott’s concert. Scott is expected to perform at FNB Stadium on Saturday, 11 October 2025, when his Circus Maximus Stadium Tour makes a stop in South Africa.

In the video, McKenzie and Mabe were holding a bunch of tickets. They shared how South Africans can win tickets to Travis Scott’s concert at FNB Stadium.

“Listen, guys, we got some tickets for you guys, the Ministry of Happiness, the ministers that make things happen. Hit us up on socials, get your ticket, Travis Scott. I think they told me earlier there's like 2000 tickets left. You can still buy if you have money, but if you don't have money, you know where to hit us up, on socials,” McKenzie said.

McKenzie and Mabe didn’t share details about the tickets they are giving away, but the cheapest ticket is R200.00 for Reserved Seating, and the most expensive is R6,319.25 each for an SMSA Lounge ticket on Ticket Master.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts as Gayton McKenzie gives out free tickets

In the comment section, South Africans criticised Gayton McKenzie and Peace Mabe for giving away free Travis Scott tickets, saying that they were misusing taxpayers’ money. Some applauded McKenzie and Mabe and highlighted the positives of the initiative.

Here are some of the comments:

@Sneakerchef_05 said:

"We don't want Travis Scott tickets. We want sporting facilities in townships and rural areas to be restored. We want our local arts and culture to be promoted, not American culture‼️”

@TtJobo gushed:

“I'm impressed with the initiative from the Ministry of Sports, Arts and Culture. When such events come to our backyard, the lady selling food, benefits, art crafts and all businesses surrounding the area benefit. Spread the wealth equally. Minister, I will appreciate the ticket.”

@reaschwarz argued:

“These aren’t considered free tickets if their purchase was facilitated using money I was taxed.”

@moletsanevm shared:

“You guys don't really want us to keep quiet; you are giving out tickets instead of sorting out things that are really needed by your people.”

@Madibeng_Chris advised:

“Without dimming the lights on what you are doing, Minister, I would suggest that instead of promoting fully funded festivals such as Travis Scott and your Delicious, rather choose small upcoming events funded by the Department. Such as Kamoraleng Food & Lifestyle Fest in Polokwane... 🤔”

@pronesis7 asked:

“Since you stepped into the office, what have you really done for South African sport except dishing out free tickets?”

Gayton McKenzie and Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images, Slaven Vlasic

What to know ahead of Travis Scott's concert

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JPMD) made important announcements ahead of Travis Scott’s concert in South Africa.

The JPMD announced road closures and shared travel tips days before the concert. They disclosed that four roads would be totally closed from 11 AM.

