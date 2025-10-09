Camille Tredoux, a singer originally from Johannesburg, performed on the reality singing competition The Voice

Out of the four celebrities who served as coaches on the show, two showed an interest in Camille and fought for her to be on their team

The sight of a South African woman performing on the American series excited South African social media users, who also expressed their pride

A singer from South Africa had to choose which celebrity musician she wanted as her coach. Images: NBC / Getty Images, @camilletredoux / TikTok

A South African singer from Johannesburg blew the judges on The Voice away after singing British rock band The Who's Behind Blue Eyes. Although she impressed them all, only two judges from the reality singing competition turned their chairs to fight for the woman to be on their team.

After a stellar performance, 26-year-old Camille Tredoux, whose blind audition was shared on NBC's The Voice TikTok account on 8 October, 2025, had to choose between former One Direction band member Niall Horan and country singer Reba McEntire. Although the other judges, rapper Snoop Dogg and crooner Michael Bublé, enjoyed Camille's talents, they had to sit back and watch Niall and Reba plead their case for the singer to join their team.

'The Voice' is currently in its 28th season, with Michael Bublé, Reba McEntire, Niall Horan, and Snoop Dogg (L-R) serving as coaches. Image: NBC

Snoop Dogg then told the contestant:

"Camille, it's time to get real. Only you can seal the deal based on the way you feel. The real question is, who do you choose as your coach?"

After considering her options, Camille decided to join Team Niall.

Internet loves The Voice contestant

Several online community members, most coming from South Africa, gathered under the post with pride to applaud the woman's talent and for representing their country. Other people also commented on Michael and Niall attempting a South African accent, while some shared how they wished for the latter to return to South Africa. Niall's last performance in the country was in 2015 when touring with his former bandmates.

@lynn32657 told social media users:

"She is amazing. I love Niall, and my dad loves Reba. All the judges are outstanding. I’m a 'The Voice' fan."

@farrah_fazzy1978 wrote in the comments:

"Makes me proud to be South African. We have such amazing singing talents here, and I'm so glad we’re being heard."

After watching the performance, @itsranton remarked:

"She started so small, pulled me right in. Nice swells and note-bending. I liked that she showed a little of her fiercer side, but I was already."

@alu_xoxo wanted the best for the woman, sharing:

"I hope she makes it far."

@tiara_munian said to the South African singer:

"Now that we have a queen representing us, girl, tell Niall to come back here, please."

Camille also took to the comment section with gratitude, writing:

"Thank you so much, everyone! Such a surreal moment. And for all those wondering, I am South African, but I’ve also lived in America since I was 13, hence the accent."

Take a look at Camille's audition in the TikTok video below:

