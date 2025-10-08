“Still Has Rhythm”: Ouma Vibing to Brenda Fassie Alone Entertains South Africans

A granddaughter filmed her ouma dancing along to one of Brenda Fassie's classic songs

Brenda, who was born in Langa in the Western Cape, produced many classic hits, including Weekend Special with her band Brenda Fassie & the Big Dudes

Social media users were thoroughly entertained as they watched the ouma make the kitchen her dancefloor

People loved seeing a grandmother dancing to a Brenda Fassie song. Images: Foto24 / Getty Images, @jackiecronje2001 / TikTok

A sweet video captured an Afrikaans grandmother dancing to the late, award-winning songstress Brenda Fassie's Vulindlela. The woman's visible zest for life, seen through her dance moves, entertained many South Africans.

On 26 August, 2025, local TikTok user Jackie Cronje took to her account and uploaded the clip of her grandmother vibing in their kitchen. At first, the dancer didn't know she was being recorded and didn't stop or show any signs of embarrassment after Jackie made her presence known.

Who was the iconic Brenda Fassie?

Brenda Nokuzola Fassie was born in the township of Langa, near Cape Town, on 3 November, 1964 and was named after the American country singer Brenda Lee. The website South African History Online reports that she began singing along to her pianist mother's accompaniment at a young age and formed her first band, the Tiny Tots.

After receiving recognition from renowned producer Koloi Lebona at the age of 16, Brenda began her music career. She formed the group Brenda & the Big Dudes and recorded their hit single Weekend Special in 1983. As a solo artist, she worked with producer Sello 'Chicco' Twala in the 1980s, achieving platinum status for the album Too Late for Mama.

Known as the 'Madonna of the Townships, the internationally recognised Brenda was rushed to a Johannesburg hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest on 26 April, 2004, succumbing to a drug overdose on 9 May, 2004.

Her funeral was held on 23 May, 2004, in her hometown of Langa.

Many mourned and attended Brenda Fassie's funeral service, including former President Thabo Mbeki. Image: ANNA ZIEMINSKI

Internet loves dancing ouma

A few South African social media users took to the comment section to share how much they enjoyed watching the ouma's dance moves and how the song was one of their favourites. Other people on the social media platform stated how the clip made them miss their grandmothers, showing the special bond that never seems to fade away.

@kirsten_shann noted under the post:

"Seeing videos like this brings such joy and the biggest smile. So wholesome and authentic. May Ouma continue to be blessed."

@berniedorkin, who also loved what they saw on their For You Pages, said:

"Love it, proudly South African, it’s in the blood."

@bigboym14 told the online community:

"We fight, we cry, but one thing, our music brings our Rainbow Nation together."

@pat681598 shared in the post's comment section:

"Like our sports music brings us together. Yes, Ouma, enjoy your life. Life is too short to sit still and do nothing. Halala, Brenda."

@laurenarendorf220 remarked with a laugh:

"South Africa, flavour is born here."

A surprised @pieterdebeer05 chuckled and commented:

"Ouma still has rhythm."

Take a look at the TikTok video below:

