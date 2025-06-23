Trevor Noah is being called out again for being silent about the alleged "white genocide"

The comedian and TV personality was accused of only speaking about the case once it became irrelevant

South Africans accused Trevor of being a beneficiary, saying they were disappointed in him

Trevor Noah was bashed for not addressing the "white genocide" in time. Image: Stewart Cook/CBS via Getty Images

Mzansi called out Trevor Noah for his apparent silence about the "white genocide, only to address it once it had died down and became old news.

Trevor Noah jokes about white genocide

Trevor Noah is back with another hilarious and insightful episode on the What Now with Trevor Noah Podcast.

The comedian's show has hosted some of the world's biggest names, from entertainers and CEOs to actors and athletes. Having recently hosted comedian Jon Stewart, Trevor is now joined by his close friends, Anele Mdoda and Sizwe Dhlomo.

The trio has previously chatted in the podcast, where they've given fans a look inside their friendship and the conversations they have, and today, they touched on the "white genocide."

Trevor Noah trolled the alleged "white genocide" in South Africa. Image: MDNnewss

The term was adopted after several Afrikaners called for help from Donald Trump, claiming there was a genocide against Afrikaner farmers. This led Trump to open his borders and welcome the Afrikaners as refugees in America.

While the allegations of the genocide had since been debunked, Trevor Noah and his mates joked about it in his podcast, where he spoke about why he had to "flee" from the country:

"There was a white genocide in this country. I'm half white, and I had to choose. I wasn't sure what you guys would do with me."

Here's what South Africans said about Trevor Noah's comments

Mzansi isn't impressed with Trevor's alleged silence and for apparently addressing the "genocide" once it became irrelevant news.

Many accused him of playing it safe, claiming that the same people he was mocking are the ones "buttering his bread."

papizwane2 called Trevor Noah out:

"Dead quiet about the white genocide when it was mainstream and only popping up with the jokes when nobody cares."

NgwenyaShalton said:

"Dude knows where his bread is buttered."

Fikalolo1 bashed Trevor Noah:

"With a dead joke for that matter."

South Africans slammed Trevor Noah for not addressing the "white genocide" when it was still mainstream news. Image: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

RamaphiriMpho claimed

"I mean, he is the beneficiary, and if he talks, how will he get the gigs? This is a dog-eat-dog world."

SikhoPhilani added:

"He really disappointed me as well. Even worse, he was paid millions by the Tourism Business Council to promote the country. I've even removed his shows from my Spotify."

Knightkmar wrote:

"You guys are unfair to him, he can't interfere, he has a lot to lose."

Trevor Noah addresses Elon Musk

In more Trevor Noah updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the comedian's comments about Elon Musk.

Noah addressed the businessman's relationship with the South African government, but Mzansi said it was too little, too late after fans had been urging him for weeks to address the alleged "white genocide," only to be met with radio silence.

