“Are Those Embryos?”: Internet Busts at Man’s Magwinya Shape Cooking Fail

A content creator on Facebook, Peter Mavhurah, shared with the online world that he had made a batch of magwinya, after following a recipe he saw on the web

However, instead of the usual round shape, the fried dough formed what Peter could only describe as "mini abortions"

Thoroughly entertained social media users also shared their humorous descriptions of the edible results, with one person asking the man if what they saw was embryos

A man had online users laughing when he showed the weird shapes his magwinya took. Images: Raul_Mellado / Getty Images, Peter Mavhurah / Facebook

Not too impressed with the outcome, a man shared that he tried to make magwinya (also known as vetkoek). However, the popular doughy meal took on the shape that some internet users perceived as resembling human fetuses.

Man uniquely describes odd-looking magwinya

Earlier this month, a Facebook content creator — Peter Mavhurah, who boasts nearly 200 000 followers who view his comical content — told the online community about his experience in the kitchen when he followed a recipe he found on the internet, which he did not provide in his post.

While the traditional South African fried dough is popularly known to retain a round shape, Peter showed something abstract. He also showed a few steps in the form of three pictures that he had followed to make the batch (combining the dry ingredients, the batter and the magwinya frying in a pot of oil).

After showing his funny mishap, the man humorously said of the dough he attempted to fry:

"They came out like small abortions."

Man's magwinya fail gets a laugh

The Facebook post reached many internet users as it received over 10 000 reactions of laughter and hundreds of shares. Some also entered the comment section to express their thoughts on the man's description of the magwinya and what they thought it looked like.

Arieyanna Duncan jokingly asked Peter:

"Are those embryos?"

@Buhlalubamatshitshi Manqele laughed and told people on the internet:

"I thought it was ginger."

Kuhle Jessie Neo wrote in the post's comment section:

"Guys, those are scary, man. I see puppies. I see zygotes. I see octopuses."

Nkazimulo Sikhakhane told Peter:

"Ayo, you are a whole necromancer [a person partaking in the supposed practice of magic involving communicating with people who have passed on]. How much yeast was used? You're out here raising the dead."

Leandré de Waal, who felt she could relate to what she had seen on her screen, said:

"Mine were also not round like in the picture, but rather all the other shapes you can think of."

Nicole Simango was in disbelief and shared with the public:

"I thought those were infants."

Rolivhuwa Witness couldn't help but laugh at Peter's description, writing:

"As for 'small abortions,' I'm dead."

Take a look at the Facebook picture Peter shared below:

Peter caused confusion and laughter in the comment section when he showed the shape of the magwinya he fried. Image: Peter Mavhurah

